Shweta Tiwari, Dalljiet Kaur, Jennifer Winget and more; 9 celebs who got separated from their exes on a sour note

Several television celebrities, including Jennifer Winget, Charu Asopa, Somya Seth, and Karan Mehra, have courageously chosen new paths by parting ways with their spouses, highlighting their strength and resilience in personal journeys. These celebrities' experiences serve as a reminder that life's challenges, including divorce, can be opportunities for growth and self-discovery.

They continue to inspire others with their resilience and determination to move forward positively despite facing difficult times.

TV celebs who parted ways with their spouses-

1. Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary's divorce stemmed from enduring challenges in their marriage. Reports suggest that their separation was primarily due to Raja's problematic behavior and alcohol issues. Married for seven years, Shweta spent six years seeking a divorce, which was finally granted in 2012.

2. Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot

Dalljiet Kaur has been capturing the headlines off late as there are rumors of her being in a spat with her second husband Nikhil Patel. Dilljiet Kaur was previously married to Shalin Bhanot and the couple are parents to a boy named Jaydon. Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic violence and the couple separated in 2015.

3. Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover

Both Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover chose not to discuss the reason behind their divorce publicly. However, sources close to Karan indicated that he had expressed a loss of faith in the concept of marriage and vowed not to marry again.

Jennifer reportedly grew weary of Karan's infidelity and opted to live separately. Despite her hopes for improvement, the couple ultimately decided to end their marriage.

4. Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal made serious allegations against her husband Karan Mehra, accusing him of domestic abuse and being involved in an extramarital affair. On his side, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor claimed many shocking revelations and the entire spat was out in the public. They eventually decided to part ways.

5. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

In June 2019, Charu Asopa married Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen's brother. Their first child, a daughter, was born in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a mutual separation notice to Rajeev. In response, Rajeev accused Charu of concealing her previous marriage. After reconciling briefly in September 2022 for the sake of their daughter, they decided to divorce a few months later.

6. Somya Seth and Arun Kapoor

Actress Somya Seth, famous for her role in the TV series Navya, encountered hardships in her marriage to Arun Kapoor. They tied the knot in January 2017 and had their son Ayden in November that year. However, Somya confronted difficulties in her marriage, including incidents of domestic violence, which she indirectly mentioned in a post on Instagram.

7. Chahatt Khanna and Farhan Mirza

Chahatt Khanna, an Indian actress known for her role in the TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has experienced two public marriages that ended in divorce. Her first marriage to Bharat Narsinghani in December 2006 ended after a short time due to reported issues.

She later married Farhan Mirza, son of Shahrukh Mirza, on February 8, 2013, and they have two daughters, Zohar and Amaira. In 2018, Chahatt sought a divorce from Farhan, citing personal challenges in their relationship.

8. Sara Khan and Ali Merchant

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant's divorce garnered significant public attention, particularly because they tied the knot on national television while in the Bigg Boss 4 house. At the time of their marriage, Sara was 19 and Ali was 23. The union, influenced by strong emotions and excitement, seemed to be impacted by their youth and perhaps a degree of immaturity.

9. Nidhi Seth and Karan Veer Mehra

Television actors Nidhi Seth and Karan Veer Mehra, who got married in January 2021, have since divorced. Nidhi revealed that they had been living apart for a year before finalizing their divorce three months ago. She explained that the reasons for their separation included a lack of mental peace, mutual respect, loyalty, and financial stability in their marriage.

In conclusion, television celebrities often face public scrutiny over their personal challenges, including infidelity, domestic violence, and cultural differences. Despite these difficulties, stars like Rakhi Sawant show resilience and determination. These stories highlight the human struggles behind the glamor of the entertainment industry.

