Shweta Tiwari dishes out festive vibes as she opts for the gorgeous ethnic yellow embellished suit; PICS

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari has always been a step ahead when it comes to dishing out fashion inspiration. From glam and bold dresses to stunning ethnic ensembles, the diva never fails to impress the fashion police with her style statement. Shweta Tiwari's dress choices have become bolder and more unique with time, showcasing her adaptability and desire to embrace new trends.

Shweta Tiwari's new PICS

Today, again, Shweta Tiwari set the internet ablaze by uploading new pictures from her recent photoshoot on her social media. In these photos, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is decked up in a yellow heavily embellished ethnic suit and shines brighter than the sunshine as she poses for the pictures. Shweta's yellow ensemble was embellished with heavy mirrorwork. She completed her exquisite outfit with yellow jhumkas and golden heels, which added to her looks overall allure. As today we celebrate the fifth day of Navratri, which is Panchami, Shweta extended her heartfelt wishes for the day, and in the caption of the post, she wrote, "Panchami."

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's post:

Isn't she beautiful? If you scroll through Shweta Tiwari's Instagram profile, you will find innumerable pictures of the style icon in glamorous, bold, and ethnic ensembles that will drop your jaws!

Speaking about her personal life, Shweta Tiwari lives with her daughter Palak Tiwari and her son Reyansh.

About Shweta Tiwari's showbiz journey

From playing the dream role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to essaying the role of a doting mother and strong independent woman Aparajita in Main Hoon Aparajita, Shweta's journey as an actress has been inspiring, and there is no second thoughts about it. She has been a part of several shows, such as Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Bigg Boss 4, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and more.

Workwise, Shweta Tiwari will be seen in a pivotal role in Rohit Shetty's directional Indian Police Force. Indian Police Force is a cop thriller web series and will mark Rohit Shetty's debut in the digital space. The film is touted to release in Diwali 2023 on Amazon Prime.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari’s yellow and white chikankari kurti is wardrobe must-have for flawless festive look