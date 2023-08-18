Shweta Tiwari drops birthday post for 'soul sibling' Vikaas Kalantri; cherishes lifetime memories in PICS

Shweta Tiwari, who gained fame from her appearance on Bigg Boss 4, holds a prominent place in Indian households. Recognized for her remarkable acting skills, she has also played a crucial role in several dynamic TV serials. Today, Shweta Tiwari extended warm birthday wishes to her best friend, actor Vikaas Kalantri, as he marked his 45th birthday. Expressing her gratitude, she thanked Vikaas for standing by her side through both her best and worst times.

Shweta Tiwari showers birthday love on Vikaas Kalantri

Pyaar Zindagi Hai actor Vikaas Kalantri celebrated his 45th birthday on August 17, Thursday. On that occasion, his best friend Shweta Tiwari shared some mesmerizing photos of both, cherishing their lifelong memories.

Sharing the pictures on her social media, Shweta wrote, “Happy Birthday to the person who’s seen me at my best and my worst, and still loves me anyway. You’re not just a friend, you’re a soul sibling. I hope your birthday is just like you–fun, sweet, and full of love! We’ve made so many wonderful memories together. Cheers to many more! I Love you soooo very Much @vikaaskalantri”

Shweta Tiwari and Vikaas Kalantri have shared an enduring bond that spans a considerable period. Their closeness is so profound that they have practically become like family to each other. Their relationship has grown to the extent that they frequently attend gatherings and functions at each other's households, showcasing the depth of their connection.

Shweta and Vikaas dance to the tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathan in old video

Shweta and Vikas keep posting about each other on their Instagram. A few months back, the close friends were caught dancing to the tune of the super hit song Jhoome Jo Pathan from the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan.

The lively duo showcased their dance moves in a video shared by the Pyaar Zindagi Hai actor on his Instagram account. Kalantri captioned it, “That was #1TechChallenge by @payalsoniiiiii and I think we accepted it, say @shweta.tiwari.”

Work-wise, Tiwari has been one of the most successful and popular TV actresses. She is best known for playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also was a part of Bigg Boss 4 and emerged as a winner. The actress has also participated in Nach Baliye 2 as a contestant and hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3.

