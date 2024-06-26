Shweta Tiwari drops PICS with Begusarai co-actor Vishal Aditya Singh; fans call them 'Cute mom n son duo'

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most versatile actors in the television industry and has also earned significant recognition in the film fraternity. It has been more than a decade since she has been active, and the actor continues to wow fans with her acting chops. Shweta also maintains an active social media presence, thereby giving a peek into her life. Most recently, Meri Dad Ki Dulhan actor posted snapshots with Vishal Aditya Singh, delighting the netizens.

Well, this isn't the first time that their photos grabbed the attention of netizens. Prior to the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Vishal and Shweta's photos from the shoot was loved by their admirers.

Shweta Tiwari's recent pictures with Vishal Aditya Singh

On her official social media handle, Shweta Tiwari shared a series of pictures with Vishal Aditya Singh. The snapshots show the duo bonding over drinks in a fancy cafe or restaurant. While the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress exuded comfy vibes in a shirt-style top and white trousers, the Bigg Boss 13 star looked handsome in a pink and white shirt and denim.

Posting the pictures, Shweta wrote, "Babuwa..(three red heart emojis) @vishalsingh713 #momandson"

Have a look at the photos here:

For the uninitiated, the duo is known to have worked together in the popular television show Begusarai. In an interview, Vishal Aditya Singh said that Shweta Tiwari played his onscreen mother.

Advertisement

The former revealed how, while shooting for Begusarai, he would flirt with the Parvarrish actor innocently. However, Shweta scolded him and laughed it off. Initially, she played Vishal's bhabhi in the show, but after the leap, she assumed the role of his mother.

Fans' reactions

Reacting to Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh's photos, fans poured love in the comment section. One of the admirers wrote, "Oh my god, Vishal totally looks different." Another comment read, "Beautiful, happy pics." Praising the duo, a user mentioned, "Cute mom and son duo."

For the uninitiated, the Baal Veer actor previously said that everyone on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 set called her 'mumma'.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula, wife Yuvika Chaudhary announce pregnancy; former reveals CRYING seeing scans