Shweta Tiwari gets relief after 4 years as Mumbai Police closes forgery case filed by her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli; REPORT
The Mumbai Police has informed the Bombay High Court that the forgery case registered against Shweta Tiwari by her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli in 2021 has been closed.
The Mumbai Police recently informed the Bombay High Court of significant developments in the forgery case involving actor Shweta Tiwari. This case, initiated by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli back in 2021, has now been officially closed. Following this announcement, the court granted Tiwari permission to withdraw her legal petition, which sought to quash the First Information Report (FIR) that the Bandra Kurla police station had filed against her.
According to the Free Press Journal, the Mumbai Police presented an ‘A’ Summary report to the Bombay High Court on December 17, 2024. The team also informed a bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Neela Gokhale of the same. The report pointed towards a fact according to which while the case against Shweta Tiwari appeared credible, there was an absence of concrete evidence to support those claims.
An ‘A’ Summary report is typically filed when a case is considered valid but lacks the necessary evidence to prove the claims. The court remarked, "In view of this position, the Petition is allowed to be withdrawn. However, it is made clear that both the parties would be at liberty to take out appropriate legal proceedings in accordance with law if an order, adverse to either of the parties, is passed."
For the unversed, Abhinav Kohli lodged a complaint against the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress in 2021. He alleged that the latter forced his signature on the No Objection Certificate and submitted it to the authorities to seek a United Kingdom visa for their son Reyansh. Not only this, but he also contacted the UK embassy in India, which caused the visa to be canceled.
Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013 following a courtship of four years. However, they parted ways in 2019, and their son, Reyansh, stays with the actress. Before Abhinav, Shweta married Raja Chaudhary, and they have a daughter, Palak Tiwari.
