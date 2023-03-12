Shweta Tiwari looks elated as she spends time with son Reyansh, shares cute PICS

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari is among the most talented celebrity in the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fan following. The diva has been a part of numerous shows over the years and has impressed the audience with her acting mettle. She rose to fame after essaying the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and her character is still fresh in the mind of the audiences. Her personal life has always been in the news owing to her troubled married life. Shweta is a mother of two kids a daughter Palak Tiwari and a son Reyansh.

Shweta Tiwari's new PICS:

Despite having a busy schedule, Shweta Tiwari never skips a chance to spend quality time with her son Reyansh. The actress often shares glimpses on social media where it is seen that Shweta loves traveling and playing with Reyansh. Today, again, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame shared a few pictures with Reyansh on her social media handle. Shweta and Reyansh are seen striking fun and cute poses and have been captured candidly. Sharing these photos, Shweta wrote, "For a moment like this!" Celebs such as Ekta Kapoor, Sangeeta Bijlani, and even fans have dropped amazing comments on her pictures.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Shweta Tiwari's personal life:

Shweta Tiwari and her former husband, Raja Chaudhary, tied the knot in 1998, and their first child, a daughter, Palak Tiwari, was born on 8 October 2000. Soon after differences started to crop up in their marital bliss, and then the actress decided to part ways. The reason behind their divorce was Raja's alcoholism and domestic violence.

After emerging stronger from a failed marriage, Shweta found love for the second time. Shweta met Abhinav Kohli on the set of their TV show, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, and both fell in love. The couple tied the knot in 2013 following a courtship of four years. Trouble started brewing a few years after their son Reyansh was born. It all began when Abhinav accused Shweta of abandoning their son at a Mumbai hotel while she headed to South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. After a lot of legal battles, Shweta was granted her son Reyansh's custody, whereas Abhinav was granted visitation rights for a brief period.

On the professional front, Shweta has been a part of several shows such as Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, etc. She also won Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Shweta participated in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the finalist of the season. After a hiatus of two years, Shweta is now part of a daily soap titled Main Hoon Aparajita opposite actor Manav Gohil.

