Shweta Tiwari looks stunning as she dons a lilac metallic saree in new Insta post; Seen yet?

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. She has been a part of numerous shows in her career, and fans applaud her phenomenal performances every time. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. She is often seen sharing jaw dropping pictures from her recent photoshoots and also drops gorgeous pictures with her daughter Palak Tiwari who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut. Recently, Shweta shared a series of pictures in her saree outfit and we just can’t take our eyes off her.

Shweta Tiwari looks stunning in her saree look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Tiwari surprised her fans with her saree look as she dropped new pictures. She can be seen donning a lilac metallic saree and looked stunning as she posed for the lenses. The actress accessorized her look with a necklace and kept her hair open. Overall, her makeup went quite well with her whole outfit. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Here are the pictures

Shweta Tiwari's work

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna. The actress was also appreciated for her roles in Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, etc. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur.

Shweta participated in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the finalist of the season. After a hiatus of two years, Shweta is now a part of a daily soap titled Main Hoon Aparajita opposite actor Manav Gohil.

