Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in a pink monokini as she enjoys her pool day with son Reyansh; PICS

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction! The 43-year-old actress has been a part of the industry for more than two decades and has entertained fans with her performance. She gained an immense fan following owing to her talent and good looks. Shweta is connected to her fans through her social media handle and often shares photos and videos regarding her whereabouts. The actress often shares glimpses with her children Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh.

Shweta Tiwari's new PIC:

Today, Shweta Tiwari took the internet by storm as she shared a few stylish pictures with her fans. In these snaps, the diva looks stunning as she donned a pink polka dot printed plunging neckline monokini. The 43-year-old proved her fashion sense once again and is having a gala time as she enjoys with her son Reyansh. Shweta and Reyansh look elated as they spend a day in the pool. Sharing these few beautiful snaps, Shweta wrote, "day out!"

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, Shweta Tiwari got married to Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and the couple welcomed their first child a daughter in 2000. Soon after differences started to crop up in their marital bliss, and then the actress parted ways with Raja. Shweta then found love again in Abhinav Kohli and the duo tied the knot in 2013 following a courtship of four years. The couple then became parents to a son Reyansh. However, after a lot of legal battles and facing several turbulences, Shweta and Abhinav parted ways. At present, Shweta lives with her two kids, Palak and Reyansh.

Shweta Tiwari's professional life:

Shweta Tiwari has been a part of several shows such as Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, etc. She also won Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Shweta participated in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the finalist of the season. After a hiatus of two years, Shweta is now part of a daily soap titled Main Hoon Aparajita opposite actor Manav Gohil.

