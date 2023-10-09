Shweta Tiwari pens beautiful caption for daughter Palak Tiwari's birthday

Kasuatii Zindagi Ki actress Shweta Tiwari has been in the industry for more than 2 decades but looks like yesterday that she debuted as a favourite bahu. The actress has been standing like a pillar in the showbiz, despite her trauma and tribulations. The actress doesn't look like she is in her forties and a few days back she celebrated her 43rd birthday with close friends and family. Now that her daughter Palak has also become an actress, she couldn't be more proud. Today, the actress penned down a beautiful note about her daughter on her birthday.

Shweta Tiwari gives her daughter the best sister title on her birthday

The actress recently posted a video of her daughter playing with her baby brother. She captioned it, " Best Daughter in the whole world! The most loving sister to Reyansh...And my Best Friend! @palaktiwarii Love you Happy Birthday Mera jaana..." with heart emojis. Palak turned 23 on October 8.

Have a look:

The actress posted a series of moments that Palak shares with her brother. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress commented on her mother's post saying, "I love you so much, Mumma".

Shweta had a tough time with her kids, especially with Palak. Shweta was married to Raja Chaudhary when Palak was born. Later the two got divorced and Shweta remarried an actor Abhinav Kohli, and had a son. The actress faced a lot of criticism about her marriage but she never let that affect her or her kids.

Palak praises her mom for being constant support

Recently Palak Tiwari spoke to Etimes about her entering into showbiz and how her mother has been a constant support to her. She said," My mother always knew that I wanted to become an actress. She has been a great actress herself but that has never influenced me to take acting. I always desired to enter this profession and have often expressed my desire to be an actor."

On her birthday, Palak also posted a cute caption for her mother, "Happiest birthday mummy love you more than anything and everything", along with a picture from Shweta’s birthday celebrations. "

Apart from television, Shweta has ventured into the Bhojpuri film industry and is a popular actress there. She later did television shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Baal Veer, and Begusauri. She was also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari shares interesting anecdote about mother Shweta; 'She never influenced me to...'