Shweta Tiwari posts 'gorgeous' pic of daughter Palak on Instagram; Fans shower love

Shweta Tiwari is arguably the most graceful and talented actress, who has been part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades now. Known for playing the character if Prerna in Star Plus' show, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Shweta has ruled over millions of hearts with her brilliant acting skills. This 42-year-old actress is quite active on her social media and keeps posting pictures and videos from her personal and professional life.

Following her mother's footsteps, Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari also entered the showbiz and got popular after she appeared in Hardy Sandhu's music video Bijlee Bijlee.

Recently, Shweta Tiwari took to her Instgram handle and posted a story of Palak's photoshoot. In the story, Palak was seen wearing a colourful lehenga along with jhumkas to complete the look. Palak looked absolutely stunning and pretty in the traditional avatar.

"My gorgeous girl," Shweta Tiwari's post read.

About Shweta Tiwari

Shweta has been part of several shows like- Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Parvarrish and currently part of Main Hoon Aparajita. She also participated in reality shows like- Bigg Boss 4, where she was the winner and also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Talking about her personal life, Shweta was married twice. Firstly, she married Raja Chaudhary and the couple had a daughter Palak. Then, the couple parted ways. In 2013 she married Abhinav Kohli and had a son together. After sometime, Shweta parted ways from her second husband as well. Now the actress stays with her two children and often seen hanging out with them.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in a pink monokini as she enjoys her pool day with son Reyansh; PICS