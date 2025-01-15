Shweta Tiwari proves she is aging like fine wine as she drops glam PICS in black cutout bodycon dress; don't miss out
Shweta Tiwari treated her digital family with pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. She is seen in a black bodycon dress, thereby exuding bossy vibes.
Shweta Tiwari literally defines aging like fine wine. The actress has been in the industry for decades, and it’s not just her acting prowess that has wowed fans, but also her style statements. Taking to her social media handle, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared a multi-photo post in a black ensemble, oozing oomph. It’s safe to say that Shweta is definitely giving us a masterclass in date night fashion.
The photos show Shweta Tiwari exuding fiery vibes in an all-black bodycon dress. Combining both elegance and glamor, the cutout design of the outfit hugged her in all the right places. The dress features a sleek and tailored silhouette, making it an incredibly versatile option for a variety of weekend activities, whether heading out for a dinner date or a casual gathering.
Take a look at the post here:
The most striking feature of this dress is undoubtedly the eye-catching cutout, which serves as the focal point of the ensemble. This detail adds a captivating flair, infusing the entire outfit with style and sophistication. In addition, the halter neck design and side slit introduced a touch of boldness to the attire.
To complete her look, Shweta Tiwari wore minimal accessories, allowing her outfit to grab the spotlight. She further opted for dewy makeup, including nude lips and subtle smoky eyes. With her hair tied in a bun, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress looked absolutely stunning. In the caption, she dropped a couple of ladybug emojis.
Workwise, the 44-year-old was recently seen as one of the panelists on Aapka Apna Zakir. She also played a significant role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Some of her popular shows are Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, and more.