Shweta Tiwari reveals not believing in the institution of marriage; Says 'I tell my daughter not to marry'

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, who has been ruling the telly world with her excellent acting and fashionable looks. She enjoys a massive following on social media and often shares pictures of herself in stylish western and Indian outfits. Shweta is a proud mother of two children. Her daughter, Palak Tiwari has also been carving a space for herself in the industry. Shweta has been a part of numerous shows in her career and each time her performance has been applauded by the audience.

Shweta Tiwari is gearing up for her upcoming new show 'Main Hoon Aparajita', which revolves around Aparajita, who raises her family of three daughters single-handedly. Speaking about Shweta's personal life, the actress too has braved many storms as a single parent. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress opened up about her thoughts on the institution of marriage. Shweta stated that she does not believe in the institution of marriage, and in fact, she even tells her daughter (Palak Tiwari) to not get married. But Shweta also said that it is her life, and she doesn't dictate to her daughter how to lead a life but reveals that she wants Palak to think well before taking the plunge.