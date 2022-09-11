Shweta Tiwari reveals not believing in the institution of marriage; Says 'I tell my daughter not to marry'
Shweta Tiwari will soon be returning to the fiction genre after a two-year gap with a show titled 'Main Hoon Aparajita'.
Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, who has been ruling the telly world with her excellent acting and fashionable looks. She enjoys a massive following on social media and often shares pictures of herself in stylish western and Indian outfits. Shweta is a proud mother of two children. Her daughter, Palak Tiwari has also been carving a space for herself in the industry. Shweta has been a part of numerous shows in her career and each time her performance has been applauded by the audience.
Shweta Tiwari is gearing up for her upcoming new show 'Main Hoon Aparajita', which revolves around Aparajita, who raises her family of three daughters single-handedly. Speaking about Shweta's personal life, the actress too has braved many storms as a single parent. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress opened up about her thoughts on the institution of marriage. Shweta stated that she does not believe in the institution of marriage, and in fact, she even tells her daughter (Palak Tiwari) to not get married. But Shweta also said that it is her life, and she doesn't dictate to her daughter how to lead a life but reveals that she wants Palak to think well before taking the plunge.
Shweta further shared that just because one is in a relationship it does not culminate into marriage. The actress said that one should not think that life doesn't work without marriage. On the contrary, Shweta also mentions that not every marriage is bad, and she has many friends who are happily married. However, she also said that many of her friends stay in a compromised marriage, which isn’t healthy for them or their children. Talking about Palak, she expressed that she wants her daughter to do things that make her happy and never give in to societal pressure. Shweta adds, "You can’t leave it to chance kyunki jo abhi theek nahi hai, woh tab bhi theek nahi hoga aur worse bhi ho sakta hai.
Shweta Tiwari's professional commitments:
Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna. The actress was also appreciated for her roles in Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, etc. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. She was last seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty and she was one of the finalists of the season. Also, Shweta collaborated with Sourabh Raaj Jain for a music video titled ‘Jado Main Tere Kol Si’. Shweta will soon be returning to the fiction genre after a two-year gap with 'Main Hoon Aparajita'.
Also Read: WATCH: Palak Tiwari shares a glimpse of her 'cheat day' as she relishes Pav Bhaji