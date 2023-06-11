Shweta Tiwari says 'burn a while' as she sets the screen on fire in black cut-out dress; Seen yet?

Age is just a number, and Shweta Tiwari proves this every day with her jaw-dropping photos. The 42-year-old actress never skips a chance to amaze fans with her bold photoshoot and has been setting a new benchmark. Known for her fit physique and amazing fashion sense, Shweta simply takes the internet by storm every time she drops her new pictures. Her photos go viral within the blink of an eye, and fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love.

Shweta Tiwari's new PICS:

Today was nothing different. Shweta Tiwari uploaded a few pictures from her recent photoshoot and left the town talking. Clad in a black and white cut-out outfit, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame left us mesmerised with her beauty and flawless curves. She styled her wavy tresses open and posed confidently for the cameras. Sharing these jaw-dropping photos, Shweta captioned, "Go on, Burn a while!" As usual, fans were quick enough to shower their love on her new pictures.

Take a look at the post here-

Speaking about her personal life, Shweta lives with her two kids, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh in Mumbai. Her daughter Palak is also among the popular names in the showbiz industry.

About Shweta Tiwari's professional life:

Shweta Tiwari gained immense popularity with her portrayal of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's beloved show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a character that remains etched in the minds of the audience. Throughout her career, she has been a part of numerous successful shows, including Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Shweta's talents extend beyond acting as she emerged victorious in Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. She fearlessly took on thrilling challenges in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, impressing everyone and reaching the finals. After a two-year break, Shweta has made a comeback in the television industry with the daily soap Main Hoon Aparajita, where she stars alongside actor Manav Gohil.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in a pink monokini as she enjoys her pool day with son Reyansh; PICS