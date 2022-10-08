Shweta Tiwari shares birthday post for ‘her pride’ Palak; Sayantani Ghosh, Sourabh Raaj Jain send wishes

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are among the most popular mother-daughter duos in the television industry. Shweta Tiwari, who had tied the knot with Raja Chaudhary in 1998, gave birth to her daughter, Palak on October 8, 2000. Shweta filed for divorce from Raja Chaudhary in 2007 and had been taking care of her daughter as a single mother ever since. Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari share a close relationship with each other, and the actor has always made sure that her daughter finds a confidant in her. The duo shares a strong form of friendship, instead of typical a mother-daughter relationship. As Palak Tiwari turns a year older, Shweta Tiwari shared a sweet post for her daughter.

In the post shared by Main Hoon Aparajita actress Shweta Tiwari shared a few pictures of the duo. She sported a pink chikankari work kurta and Palak sported a brown top. She shared in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter @palaktiwarii.”