Shweta Tiwari shares birthday post for ‘her pride’ Palak; Sayantani Ghosh, Sourabh Raaj Jain send wishes
Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are among the most popular mother-daughter duos in the television industry. Shweta Tiwari, who had tied the knot with Raja Chaudhary in 1998, gave birth to her daughter, Palak on October 8, 2000. Shweta filed for divorce from Raja Chaudhary in 2007 and had been taking care of her daughter as a single mother ever since. Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari share a close relationship with each other, and the actor has always made sure that her daughter finds a confidant in her. The duo shares a strong form of friendship, instead of typical a mother-daughter relationship. As Palak Tiwari turns a year older, Shweta Tiwari shared a sweet post for her daughter.
In the post shared by Main Hoon Aparajita actress Shweta Tiwari shared a few pictures of the duo. She sported a pink chikankari work kurta and Palak sported a brown top. She shared in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter @palaktiwarii.”
Sana Makbul commented, “Happy happy birthday”, Sayantani Ghosh commented, “Best wishes”, Dalljiet Kaur wrote, “Happiest birthday Palak … good job mommy what a beautifully raised girl u have there !!! Me so so so proud as ever … touch wood to the smiles”, Saurabh Raj Jain also commented, “Wishing her a very happy birthday.”Nidhi Uttam also commented, “happy birthday dear Palak keep shining & smiling always.”
After the success of music video Bijlee Bijlee, Palak also featured in music video, Mangta Hai Kya, with Aditya Seal. Palak lives with Shweta and her half-brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. She is the daughter of Shweta and her first husband Raja Chaudhary. She has been signed for Vivek Oberoi's film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter.
Shweta Tiwari recently made a comeback to TV with her new show Main Hoon Aparajita.
