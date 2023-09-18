Shweta Tiwari shares BTS PICS with Rohit Shetty from the sets of Indian Police Force

Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction! From playing the dream girl role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to essaying the role of a doting mother and strong independent woman Aparajita in Main Hoon Aparajita, Shweta's journey as an actress has been inspiring and there is no second thoughts about it. She has worked on numerous projects and has shined every time by showcasing her acting mettle and receiving love from the audience. The actress is now all set to star in a new web series and has finally offered a glimpse to her fans.

Shweta Tiwari's PICS with Rohit Shetty:

Just a few minutes back, Shweta Tiwari took to her social media handle and dropped a few pictures with none other than the biggest director of Hindi Cinema, Rohit Shetty. These pictures look like quick BTS clicks from the sets of Rohit's upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. For the uninformed, Shweta is also a part of Indian Police Force and will be seen in a pivotal role. Shweta is seen sporting a formal look as she poses with the filmmaker for the snaps. Sharing these photos, the actress wrote, "With “The Man Himself!” @itsrohitshetty."

Take a look at Shweta's PICS with Rohit Shetty:

More details about Indian Police Force:

Indian Police Force is a cop thriller web series and will mark Rohit Shetty's debut in the digital space. The series was shot over the last one year at various locations in India with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. The filmmaker got Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty to play key roles in the cop thriller. Along with them, Shweta Tiwari will also be seen in a pivotal role. The shoot of Indian Police Force has been wrapped up and the series is at present in the post-production. Indian Police Force is touted to release in Diwali 2023 on Amazon Prime.

A glimpse of Shweta Tiwari's professional life:

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame after essaying the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and her character is still fresh in the mind of the audiences. She has been a part of several shows such as Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, etc. She also won Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Shweta participated in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the finalist of the season. Shweta was last seen in a daily soap titled Main Hoon Aparajita.

