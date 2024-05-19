Shweta Tiwari has been an audience's favorite actress and there are no second thoughts about it! Over the years, she gained a massive ardent fan following owing to her talent and beauty. Shweta, who is an active Instagram user, frequently shares her whereabouts with her fans and followers. Recently, the actress was on a vacation in Thailand with her son Reyansh.

Shweta Tiwari dropped a few more fun moments from her trip on her Instagram account, offering her fans more glimpses of her vacation.

Shweta Tiwari's PICS from her vacation:

In these snaps, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is seen enjoying her time in a theme park along with her son Reyansh. Here, Shweta is seen wearing a chic printed black dress and looks gorgeous as always. She sported golden footwear and a wristwatch with her outfit and is all smiles as she poses for the snaps here.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's post here-

From visiting tourist points and doing zip-lining to enjoying her time on serene beaches, Shweta enjoyed her vacation to the fullest and surely spent some quality time with her little one. On this getaway, the 43-year-old donned some amazing printed dresses and co-ord sets. She impressed her fans with her stylish sartorial picks and we just deny how beautiful she looks here.

About Shweta Tiwari's experience in entertainment:

Shweta Tiwari is known for ruling hearts with her reel and real personality. The actress rose to fame after playing the lead role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Post which, success kissed her feet and she starred in several fictional and non-fictional shows such as Bigg Boss 4, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more.

After Main Hoon Aparajita, Shweta has been away from Television for some time now. She was seen playing a brief role in Rohit Shetty's web show Indian Police Force.

However, fans are eagerly waiting for the Television queen to shine again on the small screens with a new project.

Speaking about her personal life, Shweta lives with her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh in Mumbai. Palak Tiwari has emerged to be one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. After featuring in Harrdy Sandhu's music album Bijlee Bijlee, Palak became a well-known face in the showbiz world. She then made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. At present, Palak is shooting for her upcoming film The Virgin Tree.

