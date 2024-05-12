Popular actress Shweta Tiwari is known for playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her irresistible charisma, fitness, and aura no doubt have the power to captivate countless hearts.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of heartwarming pictures featuring herself alongside the newest member of her family. Shweta often keeps her fans updated about her professional and personal life and her latest Instagram entry leaves fans in awe.

Shweta Tiwari shares pictures with the new member of the family

Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle and shared a delightful series of snapshots featuring the newest member of her clan, 'Baby Cotton' – a fluffy, white canine companion. In the pictures, she was seen with her new white and fluffy pet dog.

Joining other celebrities like Karan Wahi, Ruplali Ganguly, Jennifer Winget, Arjun Bijlani and more who share a special bond with their furry companions, Shweta Tiwari has now embraced the role of a pet parent with open arms.

As Shweta introduced her new pet dog she exuded radiance in a flowing shirt embellished with floral patterns, exuding feminine charm through its bohemian prints. The addition of a dupatta with vibrant stripes or playful polka dots injected a delightful twist into her look. Completing the look, she wore diamond earrings with minimal makeup, enhancing her natural beauty. Her curled hair added a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

Fan reactions

As soon as Shweta Tiwari uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “Looking sassy beautiful. @shweta.tiwari.” Another fan commented, “Palak ki choti sis lagti ho aap. so cute. (You look like Palak's sister. So cute).”

About Shweta Tiwari’s professional life

It's widely recognized that Shweta Tiwari gained popularity as Prerna in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, due to the innocence of her character. Following this iconic role, she graced several television shows such as Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Her victory extended to winning titles in reality shows like Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, showcasing her versatility. Shweta also showed her mettle in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, emerging as a finalist. Her latest television appearance was in Main Hoon Aparajita alongside actor Manav Gohil. Venturing beyond television, Shweta made notable contributions to web series, with her latest being in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

