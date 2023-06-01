Shweta Tiwari spotted at airport sporting sindoor; Son asks, ‘Ye photo kyun le rahe hai?’ as paps click pics

Shweta Tiwari's recent pictures have taken social media by fire. The 43-year-old actress often posts photos that prove age is just a number and she is aging like fine wine. Shweta has been a part of the industry for more than two decades and has entertained fans with her performance. When she is not working, she is often spotted with her children Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh. Recently, the family was spotted at the airport leaving for vacation.

Shweta Tiwari spotted at the airport with family

Shweta Tiwari was seen getting down from a car with daughter Palak, son Reyansh, and her mother by her side. Palak and mother Shweta twinned in green outfits. While Palak chose a green chikankari kurti with white threadwork, Shweta wore a green and white patterned dress. A hint of sindoor was also visible on Shweta's forehead as she kept her hair tied in a ponytail. The actress wore black shades and earrings. Palak kept her hair open and was seen holding Reyansh's hand as they headed toward the entry gate. She smiled for the camera and posed with her little brother. While the paparazzi clicked pictures of the family and requested them to pose together, Shweta's son Reyansh had the cutest concern. He asked, "Ye log photo kyu le rahe hain?” Momma Shweta replied, “Pata nahi, inki aadat hai photo lene ki.”

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's family here:

About Shweta Tiwari and her family

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari got married to Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Palak Tiwari, in 2000. Soon after, differences started to crop up in their marital life, and the actress parted ways with Raja. Shweta then found love again in Abhinav Kohli and the duo tied the knot in 2013. The couple then became parents to a son, Reyansh. However, after a lot of legal battles and facing several turbulences, Shweta and Abhinav parted ways. The actress is now raising her children alone.

