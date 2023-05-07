Shweta Tiwari to Charu Asopa; 5 TV actresses who suffered two failed marriages

Marriages and relationships can be complicated if there is no love in them. Finding love from the right person at the right time is what one desires when one thinks about perfect marriage or relationship. A bad relationship can create havoc in an individual's life, and the damage might have a huge effect on his or her's entire future. Speaking about the glamor world, not everything is good at every time as it seems. Our celebs too often carry the pressure of a bad relationship just to avoid controversies.

However, there have been many celebrities who have confidently moved on from relationships that lack love. Though it has also not been an easy route for many as they tolerated the trolling and faced backlash, but still there are a few names who survived it all and emerged stronger. We bring you a list of 5 TV actresses who suffered from failed marriages not once but twice and made it all alone through thick and thin.

5 TV actresses who suffered two failed marriages:

Shweta Tiwari:

Known to be one of the top actresses in the industry, Shweta Tiwari often made headlines owing to trouble in her marriage. Shweta and her former husband, Raja Chaudhary, tied the knot in 1998, and their first child, a baby girl, was born on 8 October 2000. Soon after differences started to crop up in their marital bliss, and then the actress decided to part ways. The reason behind their divorce was reportedly Raja's alcoholism and domestic violence.

After emerging stronger from a failed marriage, Shweta found love for the second time. She tied the knot with actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013 following a courtship of four years. They first met on the set of their TV show, Jaane Kya Baat Hui. Trouble started brewing a few years after their son Reyansh was born. It all began when Abhinav accused Shweta of abandoning their son at a Mumbai hotel while she headed to South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. After several allegations and court cases, Shweta was granted Reyansh's custody.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Charu Asopa:

Not many know, but Charu Asopa was married briefly to a businessman named Neeraj Malviya. However, this news was under wraps until it made headlines when Charu's second husband, Rajeev Sen, blamed her for hiding the news of her first marriage. For the unversed, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other for several years. The duo then decided to take the plunge and tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child a daughter. The couple later named their daughter Ziana.

The estranged couple has been in the news for several months owing to their troubled married life. Both Charu and Rajeev attempted to patch up several times for the sake of their daughter. But things got even worse and both went on to raise several allegations against each other. At present, due to their differences, Charu and Rajeev both live separately and their daughter Ziana lives with her mother.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Chahatt Khanna:

Chahatt Khanna was first married to businessman beau, Bharat Narsinghani, in 2006 but she came out of it after he reportedly turned physically abusive. In 2013, she tied the knot with Farhan Mirza and the couple has two daughters. Chahatt filed a divorce from him in 2018 and accused him of sexual and mental harassment. At present, Chhatt is a single parent to two daughters and raises them single-handedly.

Watch the video here-

Sneha Wagh:

Popular actress Sneha Wagh was married to Avishkar Darwhekar in 2007. Sneha married at a very young age of 19 and later divorced due to reasons unknown. She married Anurag Solanki in 2015, but that didn’t work out for her. Within a year, the couple called it quit

Take a look at their PICS here-

Deepshikha Nagpal:

Deepshikha Nagpal was first married to Jeet Upendra in 1997. The couple became parents to two kids, a son, and a daughter. After a decade of being together, the couple called it quits. The actress, who is popular for her roles in Shaktimaan, Son Pari, and several Bollywood films, tied the knot for the second time with Keshav Arora in 2012. He was her co-actor in her directorial debut Yeh Dooriyan. However, the actress then parted ways in 2016.

Take a look at her PICS here-

