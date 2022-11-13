Shweta Tiwari to Rashami Desai: 7 actresses who came out stronger after failed relationships

Relationships between celebrities have always been the most talked about thing in the showbiz world. A bad relationship can create havoc in an individual's life, and the damage might have a huge effect on his or her's entire future. As a well-known personality, the constant pressure of being under the limelight and online trolling deeply affects an individual's life, and due to this many prefer hiding details regarding their personal lives. There have been such cases in our telly industry where many of our favorite actresses survived a failed relationship and emerged stronger. 7 actresses who came out stronger after failed relationships:

Shweta Tiwari:

Shweta Tiwari and her former husband Raja Chaudhary tied the knot in 1998, and their first child, a baby girl was born on 8 October 2000. Soon after differences started to crop up in their marital bliss and then the actress decided to part ways. The reason behind their divorce was Raja's alcoholism and domestic violence. They both then parted ways. After emerging stronger from a failed marriage, Shweta found love for the second time. She tied the knot with actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013 following a courtship of four years. They first met on the set of their TV show, Jaane Kya Baat Hui. Trouble started brewing a few years after their son Reyansh was born. It all began when Abhinav accused Shweta of abandoning their son at a Mumbai hotel while she headed to South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Soon after this, in December 2020, Abhinav filed a petition against Shweta Tiwari in which he alleged her of keeping their son away from him. He even filed a Habeas Corpus Case against Shweta. In his petition, Abhinav, while demanding Reyansh’s custody, cited that Shweta is a busy actress and hence doesn’t have enough time for Reyansh. The court, however, dismissed the petition and ordered in favour of Shweta, while granting Abhinav visitation rights for a brief period. To his relief, the court later gave him access to meet his son during weekends for two hours, and he can also speak to his son every day for 30 minutes. Reyansh now lives with Shweta. Throughout the years, Shweta has often shared her journey in several interviews and revealed how she dealt with her emotions, two children, and how all the chaos affected her mentally. The actress revealed that her bad choices made her suffer and also that Reyansh and Palak had to go through a lot.

Rashami Desai:

Popular actress Rashami Desai fell in love with Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot on 12 February 2011 in Ghaziabad. However, Rashami and Nandish then ended their marriage on a sour note in 2015. Later, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashami opened up about being physically Rashami spoke about facing physical abuse in her relationship. The actress emphasized that one shouldn’t accept the wrong in a relationship and should always have the courage to take a stand for themselves. She shared “We had a lot of differences, arguments, fights, and somewhere we both didn’t realize that we were not compatible with each other. The way we used to be, the way we were together it is just not the same and we are different people together and we are trying to bring the devil out of each other. I said it and after six years after that happened, I took the divorce. Later, somewhere I realized that I was also dragging a lot." Rashami also participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2018 and found love again when she met Arhaan Khan. Both were head over heels in love and Arhaan even proposed to her which she accepted. Later, in one of the episodes host, Salman Khan revealed something shocking about Arhaan's past which left Rashami broken. Salman revealed that Arhaan was married before and had a kid which he had kept secret from Rashami. In 2020, after coming out from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami broke up with Arhaan.

Delnaaz Irani:

Delnaaz Irani is one of the most well-known actresses in the telly industry. The actress met actor Rajeev Paul on the sets of the television series Parivartan in 1993. The duo were happily married for 14 years and enjoyed every bit of marital life. However, Delnaaz and Rajeev then deiced to part ways in 2012 which left the telly industry shocked.

Dalljiet Kaur:

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur met each other on the sets of their show Kulvaddhu. They got married to each other on December 9, 2009, and have a son named Jaydon. Dalljiet had filed a divorce accusing her ex-husband of domestic violence. The actress accused her husband of attempting to strangle her and harassing her for dowry. Before getting a divorce, they participated in the fourth season of Nach Baliye and even emerged as the winners of the show. The duo then parted ways in 2015.

Asha Negi:

Popular diva Asha Negi met the love of her life Rithvik Dhanjani on her show Pavitra Rishta sets. Both were co-stars and played each other's love interest on-screen. Soon cupid struck and the reel romance turned into a real one. Their fans were on cloud nine when eh duo officially announced their relationship and dished out major couple goals with their chemistry. They started dating in 2013 and since then they were lovingly called Ashvik by their fans. Unfortunately, their relationship was short-lived, and in May 2020, Asha confirmed their breakup. Their fans were heartbroken after the couple announced their break up. However, in real life, the ex-couple still share compassion and have maintained a cordial relationship.

Juhi Parmar:

Juhi Parmar is a well-known actress in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting prowess. Juhi met actor Sacchin Shrof on the sets of a TV show where they exchanged numbers and later kept in touch by texting each other. Even though the TV show didn't go on air, their love life took off. The two over a span of a few years kept in touch and eventually decided to get married. Sachin married Juhi on 15 February 2009 at a palace in Jaipur after dating for a long time. The couple has a daughter, Samaira Shroff, who was born on 27 January 2013. However, it was in January 2018, when the couple announced their amicable divorce and parted ways. The duo has now maintained a cordial relationship.

Divyanka Tripathi:

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress had a rough phase in her past which left her heartbroken and in disbelief. Divyanka Tripathi met Sharad Malhotra while shooting for Banoon Main Teri Dulhan and fell in love with each other. The couple was in a relationship for 8 years and later called it quits. Their separation left many fans heartbroken. In an old interview, Divyanka revealed how she dealt with her life post break up with Sharad. The actress revealed that she turned superstitious and tried every possible way to get a solution to her breakup. Divyanka also shared that after some time she realized that it is better to stay alone. However, cupid struck again when Divyanka fell in love with Vivek Dahiya while they were shooting fot Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Both expressed their feelings to each other and are now happily married.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Dholakia to Tejasswi Prakash: Actresses who embrace their flaws and encourage body positivity