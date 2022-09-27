Shweta Tiwari visits Siddhivinayak temple with co-actor Manav Gohil for their show ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She proved her skills in acting with the popular shows like Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She is also quite popular on social media for her fashionable looks. Her fans wait for her photos and videos to come out in the public domain. The actress is all set to return to the television with a new show Main Hoon Aparajita.

Bigg Boss fame Shweta Tiwari will be soon making a comeback on daily soaps with a new show. The actress is paired with the popular actor Manav Gohil as the lead. The actress was recently spotted at Siddhivinayak temple along with her co-star Manav, as they seek blessing for their upcoming show. She has sported a simple cotton white printed suit and Manav Gohil has sported a short kurta with black trousers.