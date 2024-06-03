When talking about celebrities serving ultimate fashion goals and redefining trends, one cannot help but mention Shweta Tiwari. Her timeless beauty and impeccable style sense have proven that she is surely aging backwards.

The actress maintains an active social media presence and recently posted pictures in a simple yet eye-grabbing co-ord set, which was undeniably summer-friendly as well. The pictures were enough to swoon countless hearts.

Well, besides her outfit giving major summer goals, Shweta's smile was the best accessory that lit up her fit. The Kasauti Zindagii Kay fame never fails to impress fans with her choice of outfits, be it chic or boho, casual or ethnic.

Shweta Tiwari's comfortably chic ensemble

Like every other time, Shweta Tiwari rocked a summer outfit and radiated irresistible charm in a palm tree-print vacay co-ord set. The outfit turned out to be sassy and comfortable at the same time, just perfect for you to add to your summer collection. Since the ensemble was made of cotton and featured a relaxed fit, the co-ord set was also perfect resort wear.

Ditching the usual shirt-top style, Shweta tied a knot at the front, which added an edge to the Meri Dad Ki Dulhan actress' look. She flaunted those toned legs, adding a sensual touch to her chic look. The evergreen Shweta ultimately proved that simplicity is also classy and spectacular.

Have a look at her outfit here:

Speaking of the accessories, Shweta Tiwari opted for a simple appearance by not wearing any jewelry except for the earrings. With her hair left open and styled in light curls, the Bigg Boss 4 winner looked all summer-ready.

Now, coming to it's price! Shweta's black and white co-ord set was from a clothing brand named How When Wear. You can own the dress and add it to your summer closet at INR 4000.

The Parvarrish actress' co-ord set is the epitome of summer style. The short-lengthed bottom wear left the scope of maximum breathability, thereby allowing for extreme comfort in this scorching heat. Also, the cotton fabric added will definitely keep you cool during the summer.

So, what do you think of Shweta Tiwari's casual and cool look?

