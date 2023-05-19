Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has a stern REACTION to being called a 'nepo kid'

Popular actress Palak Tiwari is riding high on success after she appeared in the hit music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' along with Harrdy Sandhu. The diva was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and gained immense popularity and fame. It is a known fact that Palak admires her mother, Shweta Tiwari's inspirational journey and hard work. She often praises her mother's talent and also considers herself privileged for being Shwwta Tiwari's daughter. The debate of nepotism has been the talk of the town for a while now.

Palak Tiwari shares her views on nepotism:

Palak Tiwari recently joined Curly Tales and had a fun chat with them while exploring the famous Khaugalli of Kandivali. On being asked about her thoughts on nepotism, Palak shared, "My mom (Shweta Tiwari) is an actor, yes. Do I acknowledge my privilege from that? Of course, I do. I am a lot more recognized than I would be as a person, at my stage in my lives, had I not been my mom's daughter. I do get that. I am not getting any active work because of my mom."

Further, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress added, "I would say yes, I am a nepo, but at the same time, I am not really a nepo, I am somewhere in the middle. I am a hybrid is what I like to call myself."

Palak Tiwari spills beans on upcoming projects:

When Palak was asked about her upcoming projects, she revealed, "The Virgin Tree with Sunny Singh, Sanjay Sir, and Mouni Roy. I am really looking forward to that. Also, I have done a remake of a south film, whose name has not been announced, so I'm going to let that be. It's a remake of a south film in Hindi." Palak also expressed her desire of working in South films and working with South actors such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Junior NTR."

On the personal front, Palak Tiwari lives in Mumbai with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her younger brother Reyansh.

