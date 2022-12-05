Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire with her bold and sizzling photoshoot VIDEO
TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter-actor Palak Tiwari has set the internet on fire with her bold and sizzling photoshoot for a publication. Have a look at the glimpses here.
Actor Palak Tiwari, who rose to fame after featuring in a popular song Bijlee Bijlee–sung by popular Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu—has now set the internet on fire with yet another reason. Popular Television star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak has dropped a video wherein she can be seen dressed in a bold and beautiful bralette.
Palak Tiwari flaunts her bralette, and takes the internet by a storm
On Sunday evening, Palak Tiwari dropped a video wearing she can be seen sporting her outfit with confidence and grace. Taking to Instagram, she can be seen looking absolutely comfortable in her outfit and captioned, “Btssss” with a grinning face with smiling eyes emoji.
Soon after she dropped this post, one of the fans wrote, “Heyyyyy Gorgeous #GirlCrush”
Another fan wrote, “Loveddd this loook,” with a red-heart emoji. Another fan wrote, “Cute Queen.”
Palak Tiwari’s Work Life
If news reports are to be believed, Palak Tiwari will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is all set to hit the theatres next year. This film will also feature Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles.
Some news reports also report that she is slated to feature in Sanjay Dutt's starrer The Virgin Tree. Well, only time will tell what is in store for the actor.
Also Read: 5 Times Palak Tiwari stole the spotlight with her monochrome pics