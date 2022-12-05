Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire with her bold and sizzling photoshoot VIDEO

TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter-actor Palak Tiwari has set the internet on fire with her bold and sizzling photoshoot for a publication. Have a look at the glimpses here.

by Mansi Mathur   |  Published on Dec 05, 2022 05:57 AM IST  |  328
Actor Palak Tiwari has set the internet on fire with her bold and sizzling photoshoot for a publication. (Image: Palak's Instagram handle)
Actor Palak Tiwari has set the internet on fire with her bold and sizzling photoshoot for a publication. (Image: Palak's Instagram handle)

Actor Palak Tiwari, who rose to fame after featuring in a popular song Bijlee Bijlee–sung by popular Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu—has now set the internet on fire with yet another reason. Popular Television star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak has dropped a video wherein she can be seen dressed in a bold and beautiful bralette. 

Palak Tiwari flaunts her bralette, and takes the internet by a storm 

On Sunday evening, Palak Tiwari dropped a video wearing she can be seen sporting her outfit with confidence and grace. Taking to Instagram, she can be seen looking absolutely comfortable in her outfit and captioned, “Btssss” with a grinning face with smiling eyes emoji. 

Soon after she dropped this post, one of the fans wrote, “Heyyyyy Gorgeous #GirlCrush”

Another fan wrote, “Loveddd this loook,” with a red-heart emoji. Another fan wrote, “Cute Queen.”

Palak Tiwari’s Work Life 

If news reports are to be believed, Palak Tiwari will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is all set to hit the theatres next year. This film will also feature Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles. 

Some news reports also report that she is slated to feature in Sanjay Dutt's starrer The Virgin Tree. Well, only time will tell what is in store for the actor.

Also Read: 5 Times Palak Tiwari stole the spotlight with her monochrome pics

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!