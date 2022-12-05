Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire with her bold and sizzling photoshoot VIDEO

Actor Palak Tiwari , who rose to fame after featuring in a popular song Bijlee Bijlee–sung by popular Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu—has now set the internet on fire with yet another reason. Popular Television star Shweta Tiwari ’s daughter Palak has dropped a video wherein she can be seen dressed in a bold and beautiful bralette.

On Sunday evening, Palak Tiwari dropped a video wearing she can be seen sporting her outfit with confidence and grace. Taking to Instagram, she can be seen looking absolutely comfortable in her outfit and captioned, “Btssss” with a grinning face with smiling eyes emoji.

Soon after she dropped this post, one of the fans wrote, “Heyyyyy Gorgeous #GirlCrush”

Another fan wrote, “Loveddd this loook,” with a red-heart emoji. Another fan wrote, “Cute Queen.”