Shweta Tiwari’s day 7 Navratri look is all about keeping it simple in minimal silver jewelry and suit

Shweta Tiwari, the talented actress, recently lit up social media with her Day 7 Navratri look. The actress is known for her fashionable choice of outfits and has been treating fans with her festival looks. In the recent look, she has kept it minimal, but yet very festive. Take a cue from her style book and put your stylish foot forward this Navratri.

Shweta Tiwari's Day 7 Navratri look

Just a few hours back, Shweta Tiwari dropped her Navratri look on social media. Sharing her photo, she captioned it, "Day 7…Kalaratri maa." In the picture, she donned a stunning slate grey suit designed by Sui Dhaaga by Shweta Sharma. The long kurta with delicate threadwork and stylish slits exuded simplicity yet radiated festive elegance. The subtle colors of her outfit were perfect for the occasion. The kurta's neckline was adorned with light threadwork, and white threaded stripes ran gracefully all over the attire. To complete her look, Shweta chose light silver jewelry, including a neckpiece, a ring, and earrings.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's look here!

Shweta Tiwari's look truly deserves all attention. However, what truly stole the show was her radiant smile. Netizens couldn't help but praise her stunning appearance. Many comments flooded in, but one sentiment seemed to echo throughout: "Your smile is the best ornament that you can wear." The very first comment reads "Ur biggest ornament is ur smile. so always wear it beautiful."

About Shweta Tiwari's personal and professional endeavors

Shweta Tiwari's journey as an actress has been truly remarkable. From portraying the iconic character of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to depicting the role of a devoted mother and a resilient, independent woman as Aparajita in Main Hoon Aparajita, Shweta's career has been an inspiration. Her acting prowess has graced several shows, including Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and her memorable stint on reality TV in Bigg Boss 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her versatility and dedication have made her a beloved figure in the world of Indian television.

Her daughter, Palak Tiwari also walked in her footsteps and chose acting. It's not just her acting career, but her personal life that serves as an inspiration to many. As a single mother, Shweta is raising her two children, Palak and Reyansh alone.

