Shweta Tiwari’s recent desi look in purple embellished saree can inspire your Navratri fashion; take notes

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari is not just known for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable sense of style. Ruling the industry for 2 decades, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress also makes heads turn with her sartorial picks. Recently, she wore a stunning ethnic ensemble that left everyone in awe. Shweta's choice for the shoot was a regal purple saree paired with a vibrant red blouse, creating a captivating fusion of colours that instantly drew attention. Without wasting a minute, let's delve into her look.

Shweta Tiwari's recent look in purple saree

This is undoubtedly one of the best looks of Shweta Tiwari. She donned a purple silk saree, which exuded elegance and grace. The saree was adorned with mini sequins all over, adding a subtle shimmer to her look. Intricate embroidery along the edges of the saree added a touch of traditional charm, elevating the outfit to a whole new level. It was a simple yet gorgeous look that perfectly complemented Shweta's natural beauty. What made this look even more striking was the choice of a heavily embellished red blouse. The rich red hue of the blouse provided a striking contrast to the lightness of the saree, creating a balanced look which is not over the top. The intricate embellishments on the blouse added a touch of glamour and festive charm, making it an ideal choice for special occasions.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's outfit here:

With the festive season around the corner, Shweta Tiwari's outfit is an inspiration for those looking to make a statement during Navratri celebrations. The combination of purple and red is not only visually appealing but also holds significance during this auspicious time. The golden shimmer and embroidery give it a festive touch, making this outfit a perfect choice for Navratri.

To recreate Shweta's stunning look, consider pairing a light silk saree with a heavily embellished blouse in a contrasting colour. The mix of traditional embroidery and modern sequins adds a contemporary touch to the ensemble. Complete the desi look with a stack of bangles in a matching colour, a kundan neckpiece, and a statement jhumka that adds a touch of tradition and glamour. Don't forget to add a black bindi to complete the traditional Indian look like the Kasautii Zindagi Kay star did.

