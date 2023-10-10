Shweta Tiwari’s recent desi look in purple embellished saree can inspire your Navratri fashion; take notes
Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. Even at 43, she is a stunner and manage to turn heads with her outfits.
Popular actress Shweta Tiwari is not just known for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable sense of style. Ruling the industry for 2 decades, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress also makes heads turn with her sartorial picks. Recently, she wore a stunning ethnic ensemble that left everyone in awe. Shweta's choice for the shoot was a regal purple saree paired with a vibrant red blouse, creating a captivating fusion of colours that instantly drew attention. Without wasting a minute, let's delve into her look.
Shweta Tiwari's recent look in purple saree
This is undoubtedly one of the best looks of Shweta Tiwari. She donned a purple silk saree, which exuded elegance and grace. The saree was adorned with mini sequins all over, adding a subtle shimmer to her look. Intricate embroidery along the edges of the saree added a touch of traditional charm, elevating the outfit to a whole new level. It was a simple yet gorgeous look that perfectly complemented Shweta's natural beauty. What made this look even more striking was the choice of a heavily embellished red blouse. The rich red hue of the blouse provided a striking contrast to the lightness of the saree, creating a balanced look which is not over the top. The intricate embellishments on the blouse added a touch of glamour and festive charm, making it an ideal choice for special occasions.
With the festive season around the corner, Shweta Tiwari's outfit is an inspiration for those looking to make a statement during Navratri celebrations. The combination of purple and red is not only visually appealing but also holds significance during this auspicious time. The golden shimmer and embroidery give it a festive touch, making this outfit a perfect choice for Navratri.
To recreate Shweta's stunning look, consider pairing a light silk saree with a heavily embellished blouse in a contrasting colour. The mix of traditional embroidery and modern sequins adds a contemporary touch to the ensemble. Complete the desi look with a stack of bangles in a matching colour, a kundan neckpiece, and a statement jhumka that adds a touch of tradition and glamour. Don't forget to add a black bindi to complete the traditional Indian look like the Kasautii Zindagi Kay star did.
