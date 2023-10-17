Shweta Tiwari’s sizzling look in sequinned silver bodycon dress will drop your jaws; PICS

Age is only a milestone in the journey of life and Shweta Tiwari has proved the statement several times! From maintaining the hourglass figure in her 40s to dishing out major fashion ideas, Shweta Tiwari has been unstoppable and is an inspiration for many! The 43-year-old actress' social media posts often go viral within a second owing to her fashionable looks and mind-blowing outfits.

Shweta Tiwari's new look:

Today, again, Shweta Tiwari took the internet by storm by dropping her new pictures on her Instagram handle. For her new photoshoot, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress chose a silver fully sequinned bodycon knee-length outfit which is beyond stunning. Her sleeveless sparkling dress can be a perfect pick for your next outing. What elevates her look here is the white furry layers. To complete her look, Shweta sported sparkling silver heels and shone bright like a star as she posed for the snaps. Keeping the shine in her mind, she opted for nude makeup and styled her wavy hair open.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's look here-

Celebs like Dalljiet Kaur, Jaswir Kaur, and many others showered love on Shweta's recent look. Several fans also dropped amazing comments on Shweta's look.

Isn't Shweta Tiwari's look mesmerizing? It is a fact that sequinned ensembles never fail to impress and when donned on special outings, it can surely make your evening memorable. From red carpets to street style, these dazzling garments have transformed into a symbol of contemporary glamour.

Speaking about Shweta Tiwari's professional commitments, the actress will be seen in a pivotal role in Rohit Shetty's directional Indian Police Force. Indian Police Force is a cop thriller web series and will mark Rohit Shetty's debut in the digital space. The film is touted to release in Diwali 2023 on Amazon Prime. Along with this, the diva has been serving gorgeous looks on social media by donning glamorous outfits from top-notch designers. She has also been doing commercial ads and brand promotion

On the personal front, Shweta Tiwari lives with her daughter Palak Tiwari and her son Reyansh.

