Shweta Tiwari’s yellow and white chikankari kurti is wardrobe must-have for flawless festive look

Shweta Tiwari, who recently turned 43 is one of the most popular actresses who never fails to inspire with her outfit choices. Age is just a number for the actress, which she has proved time and again by stepping away from conventional dressing choices. Fans of the diva and fashion police keep a close eye on her outfits to take note of styling. Be it draping a nine-yard with utmost elegance or donning the shortest sequinned mini dress, the actress never fails to stun us with her wardrobe choices.

Shweta Tiwari simplifies elegance in white and yellow chikankari kurti

Yesterday, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress dropped a series of photos on her official social media handle. She radiated her natural glow as she donned a yellow kurti with white threadwork all over. The beautiful chikankari kurti reflects simplified elegance and is perfect for those who believe in less is more when it comes to dressing up. Depending on your mood and the occasion, you can dress up or down this outfit. All you need is to flash your brightest smile like the actress did, and you will surely turn some heads.

Check out Shweta Tiwari’s outfit here:

The chikankari kurti is from the house of Chikankari Bazaar, an online brand that mostly sells through their social media platform. The kurta is priced at approximately Rs. 1500, which is quite affordable given the detailed threadwork it features. Also, the price of chikankari kurti tends to run high because of their detailed work.

Shweta Tiwari completed her look with matching yellow and silver earrings. Since she didn’t accessorize much, the heavy earrings balance the outfit and the look. With her hair open, and simple minimal makeup, subtly wearing pink on her lips, Shweta Tiwari kept her look fresh and very summery.

If you are planning to wear this kurti to achieve a festive look, play around with your hairdo and makeup, and opt for kohl-rimmed eyes and a small black bindi, with a stack of bangles; very desi and the perfect festive look. We guarantee you will look your festive best and earn quite some compliments.

