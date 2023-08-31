Sibling Symphony: Rithvik Dhanjani tickles his sister in hilarious Gudi Gudi serenade

Rithvik Dhanjani, a seasoned actor, stands as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. He gained prominence with his pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's iconic series Pavitra Rishta, a journey spanning nearly two and a half years. Displaying versatility, he has left his mark in reality shows and television dramas, solidifying his stature as a skilled performer. Beyond his acting prowess, Rithvik shines as a devoted brother, consistently offering support. Recently, he added a touch of humor by sharing a video where he playfully sends shivers down his sister's spine, exemplifying his playful sibling bond.

Rithvik Dhanjani tickles his sister in hilarious Gudi Gudi serenade; take a look:

On the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie the rakhi around their brothers' wrists, seeking protection and love. Sharing a wholesome video from the special day, Pavitra Rishta actor Rithvik showed how he showers his love on his sister.

Just an hour ago, Dhanjani shared a hilarious video on his Instagram account. He was being a mischievous naughty brother, tickling his sister Heena Dhanjani. It can be seen that Heena is super sensitive to the touch, she’s like the tickle queen. Rithvik was tickling and teasing her from a distance, and she couldn’t control herself. It was a tickle-tasting showdown. He captioned the video and wrote, “Janhit mein jaari: Is poore video ke dauraan maine @heena_dhanjani ko chuaa tak nahi hai! I am a nice brother, Happy Raksha Bandhan.” Heena Dhanjani saw the video and commented, “I hate you.”

The fans went gaga over the video and flooded the comments section with laughter and love. Some fans wrote, “Bhai ho toh aap ke jaise......”, “The same is with my daughter... It gets hilarious”, and “Too cute and so relatable.”

Rithvik Dhanjani's professional life:

Rithvik Dhanjani started his acting journey with the telly show Bandini, but it was his role in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani that put him in the spotlight. He portrayed the role of Arjun Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta, and that's when he made some crushing fans for himself.

Rithvik also showed off his hosting skills by taking the reins of several reality shows like India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz, and more. Talk about being a jack of all trades, right? He's got the acting chops and the hosting charm to conquer it all!

