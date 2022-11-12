Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi demise: Police dismiss suspicion of any foul play

National award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a tweet, "This so tragic. The mad rush to build an aggressive body without any medical advice is so dangerous. Hyper-gymming is a relatively new phenomenon that got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated. Oh, Siddhanth..."

Popular telly actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi left for his heavenly abode on 11 November 2022. Suryaputra Karn fame actor was working out in the gym on Friday when suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he could not be saved. As per reports, the actor died due to cardiac arrest. Numerous celebrities expressed their shock at the sudden demise of the 46 years old actor.

Cardiologist Dr Ganesh Kumar said even people who work out regularly, need to be careful to not do physical exercises with only a few hours of sleep. He said that the problem is that small plaque deposits in blood vessels that are considered benign (in comparison to well-defined blockages) can rupture with sudden activities like gymming, running or undertaking a high-stress assignment. He added that it is not advisable for people to undertake intense activity while eating next to nothing or sleeping only for mere three hours.

Oshiwara police have registered the case as an accidental death report and their Senior inspector Manohar Dhanwade shared with Etimes that, "No foul play was found."

Siddhaanth's professional life

The model actor delivered some noteworthy performances in shows like Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Suryaputra Karn, Kkusum, among others.

Siddhaanth's personal life

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was previously married to Ira, whom he divorced in 2015. In 2017, he got hitched to supermodel Alesia, who has a son from her first marriage. The late actor is survived by Alesia and his daughter Diza from the first marriage.