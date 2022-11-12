Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Funeral: Malaika Arora, Jay Bhanushali pay last respects
Malaika Arora and Jay Bhanushali arrive at Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s residence to pay their last respects. Suryaputra Karn fame breathed his last on Friday.
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi sudden demise on Friday 11 November 2022, is a massive shock to the entire entertainment industry. The 46-year-old actor was working out in a gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to hospital but could not survive. As per reports, the actor had suffered a heart attack. Today his body has been brought back to his residence, where people can get a last glimpse of the late actor.
Actor Jay Bhanushali and Malaika Arora were recently spotted at the crematorium for the actor. The body of the actor was brought in an ambulance a few hours back. His daughter Diza was at the hospital and she came in the ambulance with her father’s body. Numerous loved ones and friends of the actor have been visiting the actor’s residence to pay their last respects.Actress Arti Singh and Mouli Ganguly were also seen at the crematorium.
The actor is now survived by his wife Alesia Raut, and their two children, Diza and Mark. Siddhanth has been the face of several commercials and has had a productive career in television with several successful shows. He was also seen in yesteryear actress Aruna Irani's home production show, Zameen Se Aassman Tak.
Friends mourn Siddhaanth’s death
Jay Bhanushali confirmed Siddhaanth's death by making a post on his social media. The late actor's co-actor Shaleen Malhotra from his last show, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, also penned an emotional note remembering him. He wrote, "Gained on a big brother, lost you too soon big man… will still remember all the suggestions and advices you gave me. The hacks for how you’ve always looked this good … I wish I can look as good as you did when I reach that age… param Bhayia for karan and a friend/ brother for me… you’ll be missed .. @_siddhaanth_ (sic)"
Siddhaanth's professional stint
The model-actor delivered some noteworthy performances in shows like Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Suryaputra Karn, Kkusum among others.
