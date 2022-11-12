Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Funeral: Malaika Arora, Jay Bhanushali pay last respects

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi sudden demise on Friday 11 November 2022, is a massive shock to the entire entertainment industry. The 46-year-old actor was working out in a gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to hospital but could not survive. As per reports, the actor had suffered a heart attack. Today his body has been brought back to his residence, where people can get a last glimpse of the late actor.

Actor Jay Bhanushali and Malaika Arora were recently spotted at the crematorium for the actor. The body of the actor was brought in an ambulance a few hours back. His daughter Diza was at the hospital and she came in the ambulance with her father’s body. Numerous loved ones and friends of the actor have been visiting the actor’s residence to pay their last respects.Actress Arti Singh and Mouli Ganguly were also seen at the crematorium.