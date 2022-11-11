Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away at 46
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who was last seen in Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti, passed away on November 11.
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, a prominent name in the TV world, passed away today, November 11. He was 46 when he took his last breath. The actor made his debut in the showbiz world with the daily soap Kkusum. He then essayed pivotal roles in numerous shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Sufiyana Ishq Mera, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn. In February 2020, he signed the lead role in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti produced by Arvind Babbal Productions opposite Neha Marda. He was also a part of Ziddi Dil Maane Na.
According to reports, Siddhaanth collapsed in the gym after suffering a heart attack and was then taken to the hospital. The news of his death has shaken the entertainment industry; his friends and fans are mourning his sudden demise.
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram handle and mourned Siddhaanth's loss. He posted the actor's picture and wrote, "Gone to soon @siddhaanth RIP."
Shaalien Malhotra
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's Ziddi Dil Maane Na co-actor Shaalien Malhotra also took to his Instagram handle and mourned the loss of his friend. Shaalien shared a picture with Siddhaanth and wrote, "Gained on a big brother, lost you too soon big man... will still remember all the suggestions and advices you gave me. The hacks for how you've always looked this good. I wish I can look as good as you did when reach that age.…. param Bhayia for karan and a friend/ brother for me... you'll be missed. @_siddhaanth."
Speaking about his personal life, Siddhaanth is survived by his wife-former supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children. He was earlier married to Ira, whom he divorced in 2015. The actor then got married to Alesia in 2017. He had a daughter from his first marriage, while Alesia had a son from her previous marriage. Siddhaanth was recently seen playing a pivotal role in Control Room.
