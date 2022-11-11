Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away at 46

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, a prominent name in the TV world, passed away today, November 11. He was 46 when he took his last breath. The actor made his debut in the showbiz world with the daily soap Kkusum. He then essayed pivotal roles in numerous shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Sufiyana Ishq Mera, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn. In February 2020, he signed the lead role in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti produced by Arvind Babbal Productions opposite Neha Marda. He was also a part of Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

According to reports, Siddhaanth collapsed in the gym after suffering a heart attack and was then taken to the hospital. The news of his death has shaken the entertainment industry; his friends and fans are mourning his sudden demise.