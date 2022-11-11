Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46: Zameen Se Aassman Tak co-actor Aruna Irani expresses shock
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi succumbed to a heart attack while working out at the gym on November 11. The actor was 46 years old.
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi also known as Anand Surryavanshi passed away on Friday, November 11. The 46-year-old was working out at the gym when he reportedly collapsed on the floor due to a heart attack. The actor's death has sent shockwaves through the industry and is now survived by his wife Alesia Raut, and their two children, Diza and Mark. Siddhanth has been the face of several commercials and has had a productive career in television. He was also seen yesteryear actress Aruna Irani's home production show, Zameen Se Aassman Tak.
Aruna Irani remembers late actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi
Pinkvilla reached out to Aruna Irani, who was left speechless upon hearing the news of Siddharth Vir Surryavanshi's death. The actress went numb and after gathering herself back, Aruna remembered him by addressing him 'Anand'. The legendary actress shared, "Such a nice person he was. He was such a young boy for death. He was a very good actor and as a human being also he was very good. He was very punctual on sets and always very soft-spoken. It's really sad that young kids are dying. I speak Gujarati very fluently, so Siddhaanth would always talk to me in Gujarati only. I feel really sad."
Friends mourn his death
Jay Bhanushali confirmed Siddhaanth's death by making a post on his social media. The late actor's co-actor Shaleen Malhotra from his last show, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, also penned an emotional note remembering him. He wrote, "Gained on a big brother, lost you too soon big man… will still remember all the suggestions and advices you gave me. The hacks for how you’ve always looked this good … I wish I can look as good as you did when I reach that age… param Bhayia for karan and a friend/ brother for me… you’ll be missed .. @_siddhaanth_ (sic)"
Siddhaanth's professional stint
The model-actor delivered some noteworthy performances in shows like Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Suryaputra Karn, Kkusum among others.
Siddhaanth's personal life
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was previously married to Ira, whom he divorced in 2015. In 2017, he got hitched to supermodel Alesia, who has a son from her first marriage. On November 24, the actor would have been celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife Alesia. The late actor is survived by Alesia and his daughter Diza from the first marriage.
