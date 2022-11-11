Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46: Zameen Se Aassman Tak co-actor Aruna Irani expresses shock

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi also known as Anand Surryavanshi passed away on Friday, November 11. The 46-year-old was working out at the gym when he reportedly collapsed on the floor due to a heart attack. The actor's death has sent shockwaves through the industry and is now survived by his wife Alesia Raut, and their two children, Diza and Mark. Siddhanth has been the face of several commercials and has had a productive career in television. He was also seen yesteryear actress Aruna Irani's home production show, Zameen Se Aassman Tak.

Pinkvilla reached out to Aruna Irani, who was left speechless upon hearing the news of Siddharth Vir Surryavanshi's death. The actress went numb and after gathering herself back, Aruna remembered him by addressing him 'Anand'. The legendary actress shared, "Such a nice person he was. He was such a young boy for death. He was a very good actor and as a human being also he was very good. He was very punctual on sets and always very soft-spoken. It's really sad that young kids are dying. I speak Gujarati very fluently, so Siddhaanth would always talk to me in Gujarati only. I feel really sad."

Friends mourn his death

Jay Bhanushali confirmed Siddhaanth's death by making a post on his social media. The late actor's co-actor Shaleen Malhotra from his last show, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, also penned an emotional note remembering him. He wrote, "Gained on a big brother, lost you too soon big man… will still remember all the suggestions and advices you gave me. The hacks for how you’ve always looked this good … I wish I can look as good as you did when I reach that age… param Bhayia for karan and a friend/ brother for me… you’ll be missed .. @_siddhaanth_ (sic)"