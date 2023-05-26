Siddharth Nigam on designing his new home, says 'When I enter my room, it should look like a 7-star hotel..'

Popular actor Siddharth Nigam has been a part of the showbiz world since childhood and has done numerous projects. From being a child actor to playing lead roles in several shows, Siddharth emerged enormously and gained an immense fan following. The actor recently bagged a huge opportunity of playing a pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His performance was applauded by critics and the audience as well. Apart from the limelight, Siddharth recently purchased a lavish property in Mumbai. Siddharth Nigam had shared a social media post recently sharing a glimpse of the under-construction house.

Siddharth Nigam talks about designing a new house:

Now, in a conversation with the Bombay Times, Siddharth Nigam shared how he feels blessed for owning his new lavish abode. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor revealed he is currently busy doing the interiors of his entire house. He shared, "Even though we have interior designers on board, I like to choose what I want in my house. I even go to shops to select some things for my home. I am enjoying this process as well." Siddharth is very keen on designing his bedroom and shares how he wants his room to look like a 7-star hotel with every facility.

Further, the actor also mentioned, "I bought a house a few years back too, but this new house is a dream house for all of us. It is huge and I am so happy to have reached this far."

Recalling his struggling childhood days, the Dhoom 3 shared. "There were many obstacles we have crossed in life to reach here. I still remember those days when we used to go to a fair in my hometown .... and not buy toys because we would feel it's better to save that money for something else that we may really need. So from those days to reaching here, feels surreal. It feels great to see the smile on my mom's face."

Further, the actor also mentioned, "I bought a house a few years back too, but this new house is a dream house for all of us. It is huge and I am so happy to have reached this far."

On the professional front, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Dhoom 3, and among others.

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam recollects last conversation with late actress Tunisha Sharma