Sidharth Sagar REACTS to reports of him quitting The Kapil Sharma Show; Says THIS

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's popular reality show ' The Kapil Sharma Show ' has always been in the limelight owing to its entertainment factor and also has a massive fan following. However, along with this, the show even made headlines because of several other aspects, and one of them is the team members exiting the show midway. Over the years, popular comedians such as Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover, and Chandan Prabhakar have quit the show. The reason for their exit included creative differences, payment issues, and other conflicts between the comedians and the show’s management.

Recently several reports were going around that another comedian will exit the show. Sidharth Sagar, who was also associated with The Kapil Sharma Show for a long time, was reportedly going to quit the show. These reports also claimed that Sidharth wanted a hike in fee from the makers, and the makers did not fulfill his demands. Hence, he decided to exit the show midway. However, stating all these reports false, Sidharth went live on his Instagram a few minutes ago.

In his live video, Sidharth Sagar revealed that he is not quitting The Kapil Sharma Show and called these reports 'baseless'. The comedian added that he spoke to Kapil Sharma and the channel, and they are on good terms. He also said that fans will continue to see him in Kapil Sharma's show, and the entertainment will not stop. Sidharth concluded by requesting everyone to not believe false reports about him quitting the show. For the unversed, Sidharth essays multiple roles like Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh‘s mimic), and Sagar Pagletu in The Kapil Sharma Show.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

Along with Sidharth Sagar, the audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.