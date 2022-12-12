Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Balika Vadhu to Bigg Boss 13; 5 powerful performances by the actor

Today, 12th December is Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary. Sidharth was born on 12th December 1980 in Mumbai to Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla, and the actor has two elder sisters. Prior to acting, he first stepped into the modeling world and went on to walk for several shows. It was 2008 when Sidharth bagged his first show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' and later starred in several hit shows. Sidharth definitely managed to carve an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience, who often praised his talent and performances.

Sidharth Shukla was among the most loved and talented actors in the entertainment industry who impressed the audiences every time with his powerful performances. His acting prowess, fit personality, and genuine nature won the hearts of the masses. However, the nation woke up to heartbreaking news on September 2, 2021, when Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest. The news of his untimely demise shattered millions of hearts and sent deep shockwaves in the entertainment fraternity as they couldn't fathom this unbelievable news of Sidharth's demise.

On Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, let's look at 5 powerful performances by the actor:

Balika Vadhu:

Though Sidharth Shukla was a part of several popular shows, his breakthrough performance in Balika Vadhu in 2012 made him a household name. Sidharth essayed Shivraj Shekhar and was paired opposite the late actress Pratyusha Bannerjee. His impeccable acting skills as an understanding husband gained him immense recognition. Sidharth even bagged several awards for his performance. He was a part of Balika Vadhu from 2012 to 2015 and later exited the show when his character died.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6:

During his stint in Balika Vadhu, Sidharth even participated in the hit star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6. Sidharth excellently managed both shows simultaneously, and it was a treat for his fans to watch him in his on-screen and off-screen avatars. This was the first time the actor flaunted his dance moves, and fans showered immense love on him throughout his journey in the dancing reality show. Sidharth was a part of the show for a long time but then got evicted before reaching the finals.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 7:

In 2016, Sidharth participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. In this show, the actor unveiled his daredevil side to the audience and excelled in all the stunts. The season was hosted by Arjun Kapoor and shot in Argentina. After nailing all the stunts like a pro, Sidharth was crowned as the winner of the show.

Dil Se Dil Tak:

Post-winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Siddharth featured in a daily soap titled Dil Se Dil Tak, in which he starred along with Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai. The actor once again made a mark with his acting and was loved by the audience. Siddharth was a part of the show from 2017 to 2018.

Bigg Boss 13:

In 2019, Sidharth Shukla participated in Salman Khan's hit reality show Bigg Boss 13, which gained him immense fame. The actor's unfiltered personality and down-to-earth behavior were loved by the audience. In Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla's bond with Shehnaaz Gill became the talk of the town, and both were adored by their fans. Sidharth successfully emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and lifted the trophy.