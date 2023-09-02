Sidharth Shukla: Fans pour hearts out on second death anniversary missing the historic Bigg Boss winner

The late actor Sidharth Shukla needs no introduction. No one could have guessed that this man would make the most impact in the history of the popular yet controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Sidharth who is also known for his stints on shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak had entered Bigg Boss 13 with strong hopes and ended up amassing a massive fan following. He won the show and was expected to have a bright future ahead of him, but he passed away on September 2, 2021 due to a cardiac arrest. However, his die-hard fans continue to remember him. Today, on his death anniversary, let us check out some of his fans' notes for him.

Fans remember Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary

Sidharth Shukla is fondly known as King and Legend Sid, Sid Hearts by his fan groups. Every year, they pour their hearts out on his death anniversary elucidating the positive impact that the Dil se Dil Tak fame actor left on their lives. The fans posted some pictures and videos on Twitter remembering him

A user on Twitter wrote, “To my Angel up above, not a day goes by that I do not miss you or think about you. I hope I am making you proud down here .”

Another user on Twitter wrote , “Remember him with a smile today. He was not the one for tears. Reflect instead on memories, of all the Happy years. Recall to the mind, the way he spoke and all the things he had said. His strength, his courage, the way he lived, remember that instead.”

One more user wrote, “Today is that day (2nd Sept) . Even worst day of my life . God apne ye din kyun dikhaya mujhe and aapne iss insaan kyun cheen liya hamse , uss din ko main kabhi nahi bhul sakti aur na hi yaad karna chahti hoon ( God why did yiu show me this day , you snatched this person away from me . I can never forget this day nor I want to remember). Our man is still alive in my heart.”

Another user wrote, “The Best contestant and winner of BB history. You are irreplaceable. Forever in our hearts.”

One more user wrote, “Miss you Siddy boy, my angle. My inspiration, I know you at the best place, I pray for you. Thanks for teaching me many things in life and making me meet new friends. You are the best.”

Another user wrote, “Here are moments in life when you miss someone so much. That you just want to pick them from your dreams and Hug them for real.”

Sidharth Shukla’s professional career

Sidharth Shukla is known for his popular shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. After winning Bigg Boss 13 his career thrived and he went on to appear in a few music videos with his girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and actress Neha Sharma. He last featured in the web series Broken Yet Beautiful Season 3.

