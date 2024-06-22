Sidharth Shukla, Munawar Faruqui to Tejasswi Prakash; Relooking at 10 most popular Bigg Boss winners

Bigg Boss remains the most loved reality show on Indian Television. It features various celebrated faces locked inside, isolated from the outside world. They face myriad physical and mental challenges to sustain their stay in the house.

With the third season of Bigg Boss OTT all set to hit the screens, we bring you the most famous winners of the controversial show.

1. Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui stepped into Bigg Boss 17 with a considerable fan army he made during his stint on another captivity-based reality show, Lock Upp. The stand-up comedian had a fantastic journey inside the house. He saw several challenges while dealing with the housemates. However, the rising star emerged super strong as he faced every situation with utmost grace.

During his stay in the glass-walled house, Muanwar was even accused of infidelity by his former girlfriend, Ayesha Khan, who made an entry into the house as a wildcard. But the musician’s fans refused to leave his side, and he went on to lift the coveted trophy.

2. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash appeared in Bigg Boss 15. Before she participated in the controversial reality show, the actress was already an established face with numerous popular TV shows to her credit. She has also done a commendable job in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss journey was filled with many ups and downs. However, she strived through all the difficulties and defeated Pratik Sehajpal to win the trophy. Besides flourishing professionally after her victory, Tejasswi’s love life also took flight as she got romantically involved with co-contestant Karan Kundrra inside the house.

3. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is undoubtedly one of the most admired Bigg Boss winners to date. She participated in Bigg Boss 14 and won hearts with her vivacious personality. The actress was seen taking a stand on every issue inside the house and was quite vocal with her opinions.

Following her stint on the show, Rubina participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

4. Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla became part of the most successful season, Bigg Boss 13. The late actor was loved and appreciated for his honesty and straightforwardness inside the controversial house. His rivalry with Asim Riaz and camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill were the major highlights of his stay.

The deceased actor competed with Asim for the trophy. His sudden demise at the age of 40 years came as a shock to the entire nation.

5. Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde, who graced the 11th season of Bigg Boss, continues to be remembered as one of the most blunt winners in the history of the show. She was constantly seen locking horns with Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta inside the house.

Presently, Shilpa is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania. She is all prepared to unveil her daredevil side for her fans.

6. Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati, who was part of Bigg Boss 8, is still one of the coolest contestants to have emerged as the winner of the show. His journey inside the controversial house was worth a watch, and it made him gain massive support on social media. Gautam was recently seen leading a team on the 19th season of Roadies.

7. Gauahar Khan

To date, Gauahar Khan is considered one of the most deserving personalities who triumphed over multiple challenges to win the title. Following the show, the actress shot to fame and treated her fans with various entertaining projects. Gauahar appeared recently as a host on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 alongside Rithvik Dhanjani.

8. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a renowned face in the telly world. She graced Bigg Boss 4 and captured millions of hearts as she chose to showcase her authentic self to the viewers. Shweta’s sassy attitude and strong presence made her a clear winner from day one. She defeated The Great Khali to lift the trophy.

9. Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav graced Bigg Boss OTT 2. He scripted history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to lift the BB trophy. His win could be attributed to his humongous fan following on various social media platforms. Lately, the internet sensation has been caught up in a few controversies.

10. Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal won the inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT. She was seen engaging in a war of words with co-participant Shamita Shetty during her journey on the show.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be hosted by Anil Kapoor. Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul Khan, Ranvir Shorey, and Poulomi Das will reportedly be there.

