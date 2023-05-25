Sidharth Shukla to Nitesh Pandey; 5 untimely deaths of TV actors that shook the industry

The last few days were difficult for the television industry as three prominent actors lost their lives in three separate incidents. On Monday morning, the industry woke up to the news of Aditya Singh Rajput's death, followed by Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Nitesh Pandey. The entire industry came together to mourn the loss of these talented actors. However, this is not the first time an actor's untimely death brought sorrow to our lives. Let's take a look at five celebrities who passed away untimely but continue to live in our hearts.

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner and one of the most popular faces in the entertainment world, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. The actor was only 40! The actor complained of chest pain and uneasiness the night before, but he didn't wake up the next morning. On being brought to the hospital, he was declared dead. The popular telly actor rose to fame with his role in Balika Vadhu and went on to star in several hit TV shows. He also got the chance to work in Bollywood when he bagged a role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Tunisha Sharma

The 20-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on December 24 by suicide. She was playing the lead in the TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul and reportedly, hanged herself in the make-up van on the sets of the show. The actress stepped into the acting world with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah. She earned a name for herself in the industry.

Aditya Singh Rajput

A recent death that shocked the industry is the death of actor Aditya Singh Rajput. He was found dead on May 22 in the washroom of his Andheri residence. He was a part of the industry for several years now and worked on numerous projects. Besides TV shows, Aditya has worked in films like 'Krantiveer', 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara', 'U me Aur Hum', and others. The 32-year-old actor rose to fame after participating in Splitsvilla 9. The postmortem report of the actor is reserved by the doctors and the cause of death is still not known.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Another talented actress who recently lost her life is Vaibhavi Upadhyaya. She passed away after she met a car accident in Himachal Pradesh on May 23 while travelling along with her fiance Jay Suresh Gandhi. The news of her sudden demise has shocked the industry deeply and many are mourning the loss of this gem. Vaibhavi, who passed away in her 30s, was popular for playing the role of Jasmine in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Recent reports state that she was not wearing a seat belt and tried to make an escape through the car's window which proved fatal and resulted in a head injury. His fiance escaped death with minor scratches.

Nitesh Pandey

Three deaths in two days and the most recent one is actor Nitesh Pandey's. His funeral was held yesterday and was attended by TV actors including his Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly, Nakuul Mehta, among others. Reportedly, the cause of death is cardiac arrest. The talented actor passed away on May 23, around 2 a.m. at the age of 51. He was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri in Nashik, Maharashtra. The police are probing the matter, and the postmortem report is awaited.

