Sidharth Shukla trends on Twitter as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 9 years of release

Sidharth Shukla was among the most loved and talented actors in the entertainment industry who impressed the audiences every time with his powerful performances. His acting prowess, fit personality, and genuine nature won the hearts of the masses. However, the nation woke up to heartbreaking news on September 2, 2021, when Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest. The news of his untimely demise shattered millions of hearts and sent deep shockwaves in the entertainment fraternity as they couldn't fathom this unbelievable news of Sidharth's demise.

Sidharth Shukla trends on Twitter:

Sidharth Shukla inarguably has a massive fan following, and even after he passed away, his fans kept his legacy alive by making him a trend on social media. Today, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Shukla completed 9 years to its release. Sidharth essayed the role of Angad in the film and was the parallel lead. As the film clocked 9, netizens paid tribute to the actor by showering love on his name and recalling his iconic character of Angad. While some make fan edits for him, others pen down sweet notes on how Sidharth has been an inspiration for them.

Here's how netizens remember Sidharth Shukla:

Speaking about his personal life, Sidharth's bond with Shehnaaz Gill was the highlight of Bigg Boss 13, and both gained a huge fan following owing to their relationship. Their fans adorably addressed them as 'SidNaaz'. The actor's unfiltered personality and down-to-earth behavior were loved by the audience. His one-liners from Bigg Boss 13 are still fresh in the minds of his fans. Sidharth's sudden demise shook many, but the actor lives forever in many hearts.

Speaking about his career, Sidharth Shukla rose to fame after his breakthrough performance in Balika Vadhu in 2012 made him a household name. He was also a part of numerous shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more.

