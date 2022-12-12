Sidharth Shukla’s Birth Anniversary: Vidyut Jammwal, Shehnaaz Gill and others remember the late actor
Celebrities pay tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on his 41st birth anniversary.
Sidharth Shukla was a prominent name in the entertainment industry and ruled the hearts of a large number of people. The sudden demise of the actor at the mere age of 40 was a massive shock for everyone. The fans of the telly star celebrated his 41st birth anniversary on 12 December 2022. His fans flooded social media with posts and kind words for the departed soul. Along with his fans, numerous celebs also took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.
Popular Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who also shared a close bond with the late actor took to Instagram on his birth anniversary. He shared a post in Sidharth's honour as he wrote, "Om purnamadah purnamidam Purnat purnamudachyate Purnasya purnamadaya Purnamevavashishyate. Om That is the whole. This is the whole. From wholeness emerges wholeness. Wholeness coming from wholeness, wholeness still remains. Inner Tuning: I am a complete and perfect part of the Whole. I carry the essence of this mantra within and meet the world in joyful abandon," and captioned it as, "In Shukla's honor."
Vindu Dara Singh also shared a post as he remembered Sidharth Shukla, “Apna Hero Happy birthday sher missing you and wishing you happiest birthday."
Shehnaaz Gill, who shared a close bond with him since Bigg Boss 13 stint, had also shared a post on Instagram with a picture of the late actor. She wrote, “i will see you again 🤍👼 12 12.” Ken Ferns also commented on her post, “always & forever . . And lets celebrate all the best memories . .of togetherness. . Cheers my friend. . We will celebrate you . . . !!!!”
Numerous fans of the actor also shared posts on social media on 41st birth anniversary of Sidharth Shukla.
Sidharth Shukla Demise
Famous TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla left the world too soon. He was just 40 years old when he suffered a heart attack which led to his demise. The actor passed away on September 2 in 2021. The whole entertainment fraternity paid tribute to the late actor.
