Sidharth Shukla’s Birth Anniversary: Vidyut Jammwal, Shehnaaz Gill and others remember the late actor

Sidharth Shukla was a prominent name in the entertainment industry and ruled the hearts of a large number of people. The sudden demise of the actor at the mere age of 40 was a massive shock for everyone. The fans of the telly star celebrated his 41st birth anniversary on 12 December 2022. His fans flooded social media with posts and kind words for the departed soul. Along with his fans, numerous celebs also took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Popular Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who also shared a close bond with the late actor took to Instagram on his birth anniversary. He shared a post in Sidharth's honour as he wrote, "Om purnamadah purnamidam Purnat purnamudachyate Purnasya purnamadaya Purnamevavashishyate. Om That is the whole. This is the whole. From wholeness emerges wholeness. Wholeness coming from wholeness, wholeness still remains. Inner Tuning: I am a complete and perfect part of the Whole. I carry the essence of this mantra within and meet the world in joyful abandon," and captioned it as, "In Shukla's honor."