Sidharth Shukla's mother gets overwhelmed, thanks fans for showering love on her, says 'The only reason..'

Popular actor Sidharth Shukla broke many hearts when he left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021. The Balika Vadhu fame actor passed away at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest. The news of his untimely demise shattered millions of hearts and sent deep shockwaves in the entertainment fraternity as they couldn't fathom this unbelievable news of Sidharth's demise. Sidharth Shukla inarguably has a massive fan following, and even after he passed away, his fans kept his legacy alive by making him a trend on social media.

Since the actor died, his fans and followers often showered love on the late actor's mother, Rita Shukla . For the unversed, Rita has been in association with the Brahma Kumaris for a long time. The actress recently attended visited them for a Shivratri program and joined them for a live interaction with fans on social media. During the live session, Sidharth Shukla's mother gets overwhelmed and thanked fans for showering on him. In the live interaction, Sidharth's mother, Rita, said, "I love you all and read all your messages. It makes me happy to know that so many of you love me, and the only reason is Sidharth Shukla.”

Watch the video here-

Sidharth Shukla's journey in Bigg Boss 13 house:

For the unversed, Sidharth's bond with Shehnaaz Gill was the highlight of Bigg Boss 13, and both gained a huge fan following owing to their relationship. Their fans adorably addressed them as 'SidNaaz'. The actor's unfiltered personality and down-to-earth behavior were loved by the audience. His one-liners from Bigg Boss 13 are still fresh in the minds of his fans. Sidharth's sudden demise shook many, but the actor lives forever in many hearts.

Speaking about his career, Sidharth Shukla rose to fame after his breakthrough performance in Balika Vadhu in 2012 made him a household name. He was also a part of numerous shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more.