Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’s Abhinav Shukla and Aditi Dev Sharma catch up; fans ask, ‘Where’s Drashti Dhami?’

Abhinav Shukla met his Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-actor Aditi Dev Sharma yesterday, November 21. Rubina Dilaik and Aditi’s husband, actor Sarwar Ahuja, accompanied them. The dad-to-be uploaded photos from their meet on social media that delighted the fans. While Aditi essayed the role of Dr. Mauli Srivastav Khanna in the serial, Abhinav played the character of Rajdeep Thakur. Check out moments from their meet below.

Abhinav Shukla catches up with Aditi Dev Sharma

Abhinav Shukla uploaded two photos on his Instagram featuring Aditi Dev Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, and Sarwar Ahuja. In the caption, he tagged his other co-star Drashti Dhami, and mentioned that they missed her. He wrote in the caption, “Had a lot to catch up! @aditidevsharma @sarwarahuja …@dhamidrashti you were missed!”

Check out the photos that Abhinav Shukla posted:

Fans of the serial were delighted to see the reunion of the actors. Onne user wrote, “Dr Mauli, rajdeep best moment.” Another wrote, “When Rajdeep met Mauli. Love you all so much.” Some also wrote how the picture would have been complete if Drashti Dhami was also with them.

A few netizens expressed how much they hated Abhinav Shukla’s character in the show. One wrote, “Someone rightly said....Life is a circle honestly I hated Your character in SILSILA Apooooo. kya pta tha you'll be my favourite forever." Another commented, “I hated you in this serial...your character was so violent...But after your BBjourney and knowing you from rubi's vlog, I feel you are that perfect husband every girl desires.”

Check out some of the comments here:

About Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

The first season of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka featured on Colors TV in 2018. The series took a generation leap and jumped to the next season in 2019. The first season revolved around Kunal, Mauli, and Nandini’s lives.

Shakti Arora was seen as Kunal, Aditi Dev Sharma as Mauli and Drashti Dhami as Nandini Malhotra. Abhinav Shukla was Nandini’s husband, Rajdeep. It also featured other popular faces like Aneri Vajani and Tejasswi Prakash.

