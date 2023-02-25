Singer Rahul Vaidya sports the perfect airport look with the brightest smile and funky shades; See PICS
Rahul Vaidya was recently snapped at the airport looking uber cool in a powder blue sweatshirt and white framed big sunglass cutting a stylish frame.
Rahul Vaidya started his career with reality TV shows as a performing artist and has been part of many reality shows over the years. He is best known for participating and emerging as the second runner-up in Indian Idol 1. He started making headlines after his participation in the Salman Khan reality show Bigg Boss 14. While he started his career as a radio host, the singer has several hit numbers to his name today. The singer travels a lot for his shows and work commitments. He has his show today and tomorrow in Delhi.
Rahul was snapped at the airport today looking charming in a powder blue sweatshirt, black joggers, and white sneakers. What made his look stand out is the white framed shades he wore and a blue cap. The singer flashed the brightest smile as was snapped. His airport look had comfort and style written all over.
Here’s a snap to give the fans a glimpse of Rahul’s look:
Rahul is known to flaunt his collection of sunglasses. In most of his trips abroad, the first thing he shops for are funky shades. His Instagram account holds testament to his love for shades. From neon green frames to orange shades, the singer never shies away to channel funky shades.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar
For the unversed, Bade Ache Lagte Hain actress Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had dated for some time before they decided to marry each other. Rahul proposed to Disha on the sets of Bigg Boss 14 where he had participated as a contestant. He wrote on his white t-shirt, “Marry me” and wore it on the weekend episode, when Salman Khan hosted the episode. After a few months, on Valentine's Day, Disha Parmar entered the Bigg Boss house in a red saree and she was holding a huge board. On the board that she held, it was written, “Yes I will marry you”. The couple finally got married in 2021. They are adored by their fans on social media and are considered one of the most popular couples in the industry.
