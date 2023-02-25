Singer Rahul Vaidya sports the perfect airport look with the brightest smile and funky shades; See PICS

Rahul Vaidya started his career with reality TV shows as a performing artist and has been part of many reality shows over the years. He is best known for participating and emerging as the second runner-up in Indian Idol 1. He started making headlines after his participation in the Salman Khan reality show Bigg Boss 14. While he started his career as a radio host, the singer has several hit numbers to his name today. The singer travels a lot for his shows and work commitments. He has his show today and tomorrow in Delhi.

Rahul was snapped at the airport today looking charming in a powder blue sweatshirt, black joggers, and white sneakers. What made his look stand out is the white framed shades he wore and a blue cap. The singer flashed the brightest smile as was snapped. His airport look had comfort and style written all over.