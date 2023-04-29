Single parent Charu Asopa struggles to find a house in Mumbai; Here's what happened with her

Popular actress Charu Asopa is a prominent name in the telly industry and is known for doing hit shows over the years. The actress has carved a space for herself in the industry and has essayed several unique characters. Charu has maintained an active social media presence and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life. She tied the knot with Rajeev Sen in 2019 and the couple has recently been in the news for trouble in their marriage. Currently, Charu Asopa lives separately with their daughter, Ziana.

Charu Asopa on finding a new home

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Charu Asopa shared that she is struggling to find a decent house for her and her daughter. A few days back, the actress who regularly shares vlogs on her channel shared that she is going regular house hunting in the city as Ziana is growing up fast. At present, Charu lives in a one-BHK and wants to move to a two-BHK to live with her daughter.

Talking about how difficult it is to find a house in Mumbai, Charu shared, “From finding a house to shifting, it’s not easy in Mumbai. I have been looking for houses and it’s so hot. Every day I had been going out and looking for a house. It was very hectic.”

Charu Asopa’s struggle for a new home

Since Ziana is growing up fast, Charu wants to move to at least two BHK apartment as one room can be dedicated to her daughter’s playroom. She opened up that it is difficult to find a house as she is a single mother. She shared, “There are two things. First, you are an actor then you are a single mother. That’s also a problem. If actors don’t find a house in Mumbai, where else will they get it? I liked one flat, but they were very conservative. They learnt that I am a single mother and would be living alone with my daughter. I got to know it was bothering them.”

