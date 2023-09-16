Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma unleashes her playful side in a side-splitting video; WATCH

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt is best known for her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress has also been in other shows like Smart Jodi, Suryaputra Karn, Madhuri Talkies, and many others. The actress married her co-star and actor Neil Bhatt in 2021. Currently, the actress has taken some time off from the screen. She posts adorable pictures of her with her husband and is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently the actress posted a reel on her social media handle that got fans excited.

Aishwariya Sharma gives fans a way to live life

The actress posted a hilarious video of her dancing and singing. In the video, she mimics the voice of her popular cartoon Shinchan. She captioned it, "Life ho toh Shinchan jaisi" (One should live like Shinchan)

Here Take A Look

After posting the video, fans were rolling in laughter. Some fans had hilarious reactions but some posted negative comments on the post but Aishwarya's true fans came to her rescue.

A fan said, "Ab itni cute si reel ko b kuch Ayesha k fans aake bolege cringe h nautanki h bla bla bla ...jbki sach to ye h ki aisi harkate krke jindagi ka maja lena or logo ko hasana har kisi k bas ki nhi so good going Aishwarya. (Putting such cute reel people are calling it a cringe but Ayesha fans will also be with her because sometimes it is good to do something silly). Another fan wrote, "The way ayesha fans are obsessed with her uff their obsession and stalking." A fan commented, "hello didi bahut funny lag rahe ho lekin cute bhi bahut lag rahe ho (Ma'am you are looking so funny and cute at the same time)." Another fan commented, "di ur so sweet and funny"

About Ghum HAi Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma essayed the role of Patralekha, who was an antagonist. Her acting was applauded by the audience and she rose to fame for the same. On the other hand, Neil played Virat Chavan and starred opposite Ayesha Singh (who played Sai).

