Smriti Irani gives heartbreaking details about her parent's separation

Smriti Irani has been one of the prominent names in both the political and entertainment fields. She rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti is presently the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs. However, her journey toward success has not been an easy one, as she went through many tough phases in her life.

Recently, this actress-turned-politician shared some experiences regarding her parent's separation. In an interview with Neelesh Mishra, she revealed that it took her 40 years to admit that her parents are separated.

"My father was Punjabi-Khatri and my mother was a Bengali Brahmin and they got married going against my grandparents' will and they only had 150 rupees when they got married."She continued, "My father was used to sell book outside an Army club and my mother used to go from house to house to sell spices. One of the reason of my parent's conflicts must have been that my father was not much educated while my mother was graduate."

Irani further stated that her mother was encouraged to have a boy but she remained firm on her decision of not to go for another child after having two daughters.

Smriti Irani had been part of several popular shows during her entertainment industry days. Some of her notable work apart from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi were Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Kavita, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Maniben.com, and Ramayan.

