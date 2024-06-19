Smriti Irani is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has gained a massive fan following due to her exceptional talent. The actor-turned-politician remains actively engaged on social media, regularly updating her fans and followers about her activities.

On the occasion of National Reading Day, Smriti Irani shared a picture with a meaningful message with her followers.

Smriti Irani shares thoughtful message on National Reading Day

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself reading a book while traveling. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Some say - if you walk a mile in my shoes, you will end up at the bookstore. Read, for it fuels the mind and feeds the soul #nationalreadingday.”

The actor-turned-politician's on-screen legacy and strong social media presence inspire many. Her commitment to promoting reading on National Reading Day highlights literature's lasting impact on humans.

As soon as Smriti Irani shared this post on her Instagram handle, her friends and celebrities were quick to react to the post. Fans flooded the comment sections with admiration for her. A fan wrote, “Love this ma’am! We are what we read. It’s nice to see public figures like you promoting reading…it’s rhetorical need of the hour.” Another fan commented, “Books are the greatest human inventions.”

Advertisement

This isn't the first time Smriti Irani has delighted fans with her pictures; she frequently shares her thoughts on social media. The actress, known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, showcases several stunning snapshots from her younger years on her Instagram feed.

About Smriti Irani’s entertainment career

Smriti Irani began her television career in 2000, appearing in popular series such as Aatish, Hum Haiin Kal Aaj Aur Kal, and Kavita. However, it was her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that led her to stardom and earned her a dedicated fan base. She further showcased her talent in shows like Ramayan, Teen Bahuraaniyaan and Maniben.com, among others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anil Kapoor REVEALS message Salman Khan gave him ahead of show's premiere