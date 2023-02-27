Smriti Irani is a class-apart beauty in this classic pic, 5 beautiful old snaps of her

Popular actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani needs no introduction! The actress who began her acting career in 2000 impressed audiences with her acting prowess. Smriti won the hearts of the masses by essaying the role of the lead role of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her impeccable acting chops grabbed the attention of the viewers, and she became popular overnight. Her stardom was unmatchable and Smirit became a household name. Her character and the theme song of the show are fresh in the mind of the audience and fans still address her as Tulsi. For the unaware, Smriti began her career as a model in 1998 and was one of the participants in the beauty pageant Miss India. She then stepped into the showbiz world and carved a niche for herself. Along with her talent, her gorgeous natural beauty was much loved by her fans. Her aura and grace were one of the most talked about traits of Smriti. The actress joined Instagram in 2017, and since then she has maintained an active social media presence. She shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans. Smriti also shares viral memes, pens beautiful notes for her loved ones, raises her voice against social issues, and thus keeps fans hooked to her Instagram handle.

Recently, Smriti Irani took to her social media handle and shared her beautiful throwback picture from her photoshoot. In this photo, we only see Smriti's half face, and sharing this snap, she captioned, "#hamarabhiekzamanatha #tb."

Take a look at her post here-

This is not the first time the actress dropped a throwback photo. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has often treated her fans with her beautiful throwback pictures on social media. Fans too leave no stones unturned to shower love on her. Let's take a look at Smriti Irani's 6 beautiful throwback PICS:

Graceful:

This was Smriti's first post on Instagram and sharing this gorgeous picture from her younger days, she captioned, "Guess who's on Insta now #tbt #goodolddays."

Heart-melting smile:

Smirti shared this picture in 2017 when her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 17 golden years. Sharing this snap, Smrit wrote, "#17yearsofkyunki #it #began like this."

Gorgeous:

In 2018, Smriti shared this gorgeous picture from her old photoshoot and wrote, "#tbt to times when being in the news was not a headache."

Beautiful:

Another beautiful glimpse of the actress from her good old days. Sharing this photo, she wrote, "यादें... कुछ नई ,कुछ पुरानी #tbt."

Epitome of Beauty:

Here Smriti indeed looks extremely gorgeous as she smiles for the picture. Sharing these photos, she wrote, "#flashbackfriday .... the journey from (carrot emoticon) to (pumpkin emoticon) कैरेट से कद्दू की कहानी."

Smriti Irani's personal life: Smirti Irani tied the knot with a Parsi businessman, Zubin Irani, and the two are proud parents to a son named Zohr and a daughter named Zoish. The actress is also a stepmother to Shanelle, who is Zubin Irani's daughter from his previous marriage to Mona Irani. On February 9, Smriti's daughter Shanelle Irani tied the knot with her fiancé Arjun Bhalla. The pre-wedding festivities began in Nagaur's Khimsar Fort, where the couple got engaged in 2021. The family hosted a grand reception which was graced by many celebrities of the film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ronit Roy, Ravi Kishan, and so on. Smriti Irani's political career: Smriti Irani has previously served as the Union Minister for Education (formerly known as Human Resource Development), Minister for Information & Broadcasting, and Minister for Textiles. She is currently the youngest Union Cabinet Minister in the Government and the first woman to hold office as Minister for Education and as Minister for Textiles. Smriti Irani's professional life: This veteran star made her television debut in 2000 and went on to feature in successful shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, and Kavita. Smriti gained unparalleled fame in the television industry in the early 2000s after starring in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After exiting the show in 2007, Smriti then featured in the popular show Ramayan. The actress then turned producer and produced several shows such as Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Virrudh, Mere Apne under her banner Ugraya Entertainment. Along with this, she was part of several other shows such as Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Maniben.com, and more.

