Smriti Irani photobombs Amit Shah's PIC at inauguration ceremony of new parliament building; Seen yet?

Popular actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani has effortlessly transitioned from the entertainment industry to politics. Currently, she is serving as the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs. Smriti is known for her active presence on social media, where she fearlessly expresses her opinions and shares her witty side. Her ability to balance seriousness with humor makes her a unique and once again she shared a hilarious side on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday, May 28, and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Smriti Irani's new tweet:

During the inauguration of the new parliament in Delhi on May 28, a delightful moment occurred as Union Minister Smriti Irani photobombed the frame while the photographer captured Home Minister Amit Shah. Smriti couldn't resist posting a photo where she can be seen sitting behind the Home Minister in the treasury benches. Both of them are seen posing and smiling at the camera. It also sees the presence of Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has been captured candidly. Taking to her Twitter handle, Smriti wrote, "Photo bombed --! When everyone wants to be a part of the "main frame'"

Take a look at her tweet here-

Smriti Irani's professional life:

Smriti Irani's journey in the entertainment industry began with her participation in the Miss India pageantry in 1998. She made her television debut in 2000 and quickly gained popularity with her appearances in successful shows. However, it was her portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that gained her stardom. The role earned her immense acclaim and established her as a household name.

Smriti continued to thrive in the industry and showcased her acting prowess. Some of her shows include Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Smriti Irani was told to shoot the day after having a miscarriage? Actress REVEALS